Leipzig proud despite semifinal loss in Champions League

LISBON, Portugal It didnt take long for Leipzig to put the loss to Paris Saint-Germain behind it and start celebrating its impressive Champions League campaign.

The unexpected run by Leipzig ended with a 3-0 loss to PSG in Tuesdays semifinal, but there was still reason for the young German club to be satisfied with its results this season.

We played a good season, we made it to the semifinals in the Champions League, which is a great achievement, Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann said. Were proud of that. Were frustrated, of course, but we will gather new power ahead of next season.

In only its second Champions League appearance, Leipzig made it to the last four after eliminating last year’s runner-up Tottenham in the round of 16, and Atltico Madrid a two-time finalist in recent years in the quarterfinals.

It was a big underdog against both those opponents after qualifying from a theoretically weak group that included Lyon, Benfica and Zenit St. Petersburg.

We talked about what we couldve done better, but we just wanted to savor being here, Leipzig striker Yussuf Poulsen said. We are proud of what weve achieved all season long and we know what we have to do better.

Leipzig was never in contention against PSGs high-profile squad led by Neymar and Kylian Mbapp. It didn’t threaten with its high-pressing style and couldnt come back from conceding an early set-piece goal at Benficas Stadium of Light.

We wont be the first team not to stop Neymar and we wont be the last, Nagelsmann said. As a coach you think about the next challenges. Theres a lot of positive things we take with us. The attitude of my players was great. We showed character on the pitch, but you have to accept when the opponent is stronger.

Leipzig will be back in the Champions League next season thanks to its third-place finish in the Bundesliga.

We want to be back and experience the same again in the Champions League next season, said Nagelsmann, the youngest coach to make it to the Champions League semifinals at 33. Now its time for vacations for my players before coming together as a team and getting ready for next season.

Leipzigs great run came despite the loss of top scorer Timo Werner to Chelsea ahead of the quarterfinals. Now there is talk about the team possibly losing more players ahead of the new season.

Patrik Schick and Dayot Upamecano could be among the players sought after by other clubs after impressive performances. The club has already said that the Champions League run doesn’t mean it would start spending far more than it has until now.

Leipzig signed South Korean foward Hwang Hee-Chan last month to make up for the absence of Werner, but he was not eligible to play in the Champions League this season. Hwang was the 17th transfer from Austrian side Salzburg, which is also backed by Red Bull.

Leipzig was created only 11 years ago with backing from the drinks company, which bought the license rights from fifth-tier club SSV Markranstaedt and financed the new teams steady promotion through the lower leagues in Germany. It made it to the Bundesliga for the first time in 2016.

What a season weve had, young American forward Tyler Adams said on Twitter. So proud of everything weve achieved. Unfortunately the (Champions League) adventure ends here but well be back.”

AP Sports Writer James Ellingworth contributed to this story from Dsseldorf, Germany.

