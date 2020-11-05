Leipzig Rallies To Win 2-1, PSG Ends With 9 Players

LEIPZIG, Germany: Leipzig came from behind to defeat Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 in the Champions League on Wednesday, when the visitors finished with nine players.

It was a game of two penalties, with Angel Di Maria missing in the first half for PSG, while Emil Forsberg scored the home teams winner from the spot in the 57th minute.

PSG ended Leipzigs participation in last seasons competition with a 3-0 win in the semifinals, and the German side was also bidding to get over its 5-0 loss at Manchester United last week.

But Julian Nagelsmanns team started second best to a PSG side weakened by the absence of star forwards Neymar and Kylian Mbappe due to injuries.

Italy forward Moise Kean capitalized on a mistake from Dayot Upamecano to set up Di Marias opening goal in the sixth minute.

PSG ‘keeper Keylor Navas produced a brilliant save to deny Amadou Haidara an immediate response, and Alessandro Florenzi got back to block Angelino on the rebound.

Upamecano, who was already in the spotlight for a poor performance in Manchester, gave away a penalty in the 15th when he was also booked for blocking Keans shot with his hand.

But Peter Gulacsi dived the right way to save Di Marias spot kick, and the visitors were to rue further missed chances to build on their lead.

Christopher Nkunku scored the equalizer against his former side in the 42nd, picking his spot inside the left post after Angelino played the ball back. PSG coach Thomas Tuchel berated his players for leaving the French midfielder in so much space.

Another penalty awarded for hand ball allowed Leipzig to take the lead. Presnel Kimpembe was penalized through VAR after Angelios cross struck his arm, and Forsberg converted the penalty.

The visitors took another blow in the 69th when Idrissa Gueye was sent off with his second yellow card for a foul on Haidara, and Kimpembe followed him off with his second yellow in injury time for a rash challenge from behind on Yussuf Poulsen.

It was Leipzigs second win from three games in Group H. The teams meet again in Paris on Nov. 24.

Man United slumped to a 2-1 defeat at competition newcomer Istanbul Baakehir in the other group game. United and Leipzig lead the group with six points each, three more than PSG and Baakehir.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports