LEP vs BAY Dream11 Predictions, Bundesliga 2020-21 RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

It is a top of the table clash in the Bundesliga this weekend when Bayern Munich take on RB Leipzig at the Red Bull Arena on Saturday. There are only four points that separate both the sides and the winner of this match could well go on to clinch the title.

Robert Lewandowski has been in tearing form this season and he has smashed 35 goals so far and has played a pivotal part in Bayern’s impressive run this campaign. However, he might miss this match and this will give Leipzig a massive boost in this game. They would need all the three points on offer in this game if they have to take big strides towards bagging the title.

Now, they too will be without a number of key players that include Dominik Szoboszlai and Konrad Laimer as they are out with groin and knee problems. Apart from Robert Lewandowski, Alphonso Davies and Jerome Boateng remain suspended for this match and will not be available for selection.

Bundesliga 2020-21 RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich game will commence at 10:00 PM IST.

RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich match will not be shown on any TV channel in India. Viewers will be able to live stream the game on FanCode.

Saturday, April3– 10:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST)at the Red Bull Arena.

Christopher NkunkuSerge GnabryManuel NeuerDayot Upamecano, Lukas Klostermann, Niklas Sule, David AlabaMarcel Sabitzer, Amadou Haidara, Leroy Sane, Thomas MullerChristopher Nkunku, Serge GnabryPeter Gulacsi; Willy Orban, Dayot Upamecano, Lukas Klostermann; Nordi Mukiele, Tyler Adams, Marcel Sabitzer, Amadou Haidara; Dani Olmo, Christopher Nkunku, Emil ForsbergManuel Neuer; Benjamin Pavard, Niklas Sule, David Alaba, Lucas Hernandez; Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka; Leroy Sane, Thomas Muller, Kingsley Coman; Serge Gnabry