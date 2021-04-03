LEP vs BAY Dream11 Predictions, Bundesliga 2020-21 RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

It is a top of the table clash in the Bundesliga this weekend when Bayern Munich take on RB Leipzig at the Red Bull Arena on Saturday. There are only four points that separate both the sides and the winner of this match could well go on to clinch the title.
Robert Lewandowski has been in tearing form this season and he has smashed 35 goals so far and has played a pivotal part in Bayern’s impressive run this campaign. However, he might miss this match and this will give Leipzig a massive boost in this game. They would need all the three points on offer in this game if they have to take big strides towards bagging the title.
Now, they too will be without a number of key players that include Dominik Szoboszlai and Konrad Laimer as they are out with groin and knee problems. Apart from Robert Lewandowski, Alphonso Davies and Jerome Boateng remain suspended for this match and will not be available for selection.
Bundesliga 2020-21 RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich game will commence at 10:00 PM IST.LEP vs BAY Bundesliga 2020-21, RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich: Live Streaming
RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich match will not be shown on any TV channel in India. Viewers will be able to live stream the game on FanCode.LEP vs BAY Bundesliga 2020-21, RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich: Match Details
Saturday, April3– 10:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST)at the Red Bull Arena.Bundesliga 2020-21, LEP vs BAY Dream11 team for RB Leipzig vs Bayern MunichCaptain: Christopher NkunkuVice-captain: Serge GnabryGoalkeeper: Manuel NeuerDefenders: Dayot Upamecano, Lukas Klostermann, Niklas Sule, David AlabaMidfielders: Marcel Sabitzer, Amadou Haidara, Leroy Sane, Thomas MullerStrikers: Christopher Nkunku, Serge GnabryLEP vs BAY, Bundesliga 2020-21 RB Leipzig possible starting line-up vs Bayern Munich: Peter Gulacsi; Willy Orban, Dayot Upamecano, Lukas Klostermann; Nordi Mukiele, Tyler Adams, Marcel Sabitzer, Amadou Haidara; Dani Olmo, Christopher Nkunku, Emil ForsbergLEP vs BAY, Bundesliga 2020-21 Bayern Munich possible starting line-up vs RB Leipzig: Manuel Neuer; Benjamin Pavard, Niklas Sule, David Alaba, Lucas Hernandez; Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka; Leroy Sane, Thomas Muller, Kingsley Coman; Serge Gnabry