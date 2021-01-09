LEP vs DOR Dream11 Team Prediction Bundesliga 2020-21 RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Borussia Dortmund will aim to revive their quest for the title when they take on RB Leipzig on Saturday. This could well be their most important games of the season as they head across to Red Bull Arena to face RB Leipzig in this weekend’s Topspiel.

For RB Leipzig, Julian Nagelsmann will not be able to call upon the services of a number of key players for this game and this include the likes of Dominik Szoboszlai, who is suffering from an abductor injury. Also, Justin Kluivert, Christopher Nkunku, Konrad Laimer and Ibrahima Konate are all injured for the home side.

Borussia Dortmund, however, will have most of their star players ready to take the field. However, Thorgan Hazard and Youssoufa Moukoko are still doubtful for this fixture. The back four, in particular, has been solid for the visitors and Manuel Akanji has become one of the most in-form defenders in the competition.

LEP vs DOR Bundesliga, Dream11 Team for RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund

LEP vs DOR Bundesliga, Dream11 Team for RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund Captain: Giovanni Reyna

LEP vs DOR Bundesliga, Dream11 Team for RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund Vice-captain: Emil Forsberg

LEP vs DOR Bundesliga, Dream11 Team for RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund Goalkeeper: Roman Burki

LEP vs DOR Bundesliga, Dream11 Team for RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund Defenders: Tyler Adams, Willi Orban, Manuel Akanji, Mats Hummels

LEP vs DOR Bundesliga, Dream11 Team for RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund Midfielders: Kevin Kampl, Marcel Sabitzer, Thomas Delaney, Julian Brandt

LEP vs DOR Bundesliga, Dream11 Team for RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund Strikers: Giovanni Reyna, Emil Forsberg

LEP vs DOR Bundesliga, Dream11 RB Leipzig probable line-up vs Borussia Dortmund: Peter Gulacsi, Tyler Adams, Willi Orban, Dayot Upamecano, Angelino, Dani Olmo, Kevin Kampl, Marcel Sabitzer, Amadou Haidara, Yussuf Poulsen, Emil Forsberg

LEP vs DOR Bundesliga, Dream11 Borussia Dortmund probable line-up vs RB Leipzig: Roman Burki, Thomas Meunier, Manuel Akanji, Mats Hummels, Raphael Guerreiro, Axel Witsel, Thomas Delaney, Julian Brandt, Jadon Sancho, Marco Reus, Giovanni Reyna