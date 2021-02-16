LEP vs LIV Dream11 Team Prediction UEFA Champions League match, RB Leipzig vs Liverpool - Playing XI, Football

Liverpool will travel to Budapest to take on RB Leipzig in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round-of-16 tie on Wednesday, February 17. The game is set to be played at the Puskas Arena in Hungary.

The upcoming match will be the first-ever competitive clash between the two sides and it will be held at the neutral venue due to the ongoing novel coronavirus restrictions. Leipzig will be the favourites heading into the game as they have won four out of their last five games across competitions and are in a good run of form.

On the contrary, Liverpool are struggling and have lost their last three games. Jurgen Klopp’s side has been plagued by injuries and will head into the clash as underdogs. They will look to squeeze out a win in the upcoming game and try to keep themselves in the only competition where they still have a chance of going all the way.

The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 RB Leipzig vs Liverpool match is scheduled to kick off at 01:30 am IST.

UEFA Champions League RB Leipzig vs Liverpool: LEP vs LIV Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

Captain: Mohamed Salah

Vice-Captain: Ozan Kabak

Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker

Defenders: Marcel Halstenberg, Ozan Kabak, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andrew Robertson

Midfielders: Christopher Nkunku, Curtis Jones, Jordan Henderson

Strikers: Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah

UEFA Champions League LEP vs LIV, RB Leipzig possible starting line-up vs Liverpool: Peter Gulacsi, Dayot Upamecano, Willi Orban, Marcel Halstenberg, Tyler Adams, Marcel Sabitzer, Tasende, Olmo, Angelino, Christopher Nkunku, Alexander Sorloth

UEFA Champions League LEP vs LIV, Liverpool possible starting line-up vs RB Leipzig: Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ozan Kabak, Jordan Henderson, Andrew Robertson, Thiago Alcantara, Georginio Wijnaldum, Curtis Jones, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane