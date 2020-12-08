LEP vs MUN Dream11 Team Prediction UEFA Champions League 2020-21 RB Leipzig vs Manchester United Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Manchester United will travel to Germany for a crucial UEFA Champions League 2020-21 match against RB Leipzig. The Group H outing will commence from 1:30 AM IST at the Red Bull Arena, Leipzig.

Both the sides have nine points each. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United need to win or manage a draw to go through to the knockout rounds. RB Leipzig has to win to qualify for the next round.

RB Leipzig and Manchester United have won three matches each till now. In their latest respective outings the two teams met contrasting fate. RB Leipzig won their tie against Istanbul Basaksehir by 4-3 while Manchester United lost their match to PSG by 1-3.

LEP vs MUN UEFA Champions League 2020-21 RB Leipzig vs Manchester United: Broadcast and Live Streaming details

All matches of UEFA Champions League 2020-21 will be telecast on Sony Ten channels. Those willing to watch the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 online can do so by downloading the Sony LIV app. It must be noted that in order to watch the match you must be a premium member of the Sony LIV app.

LEP vs MUN UEFA Champions League 2020-21, RB Leipzig probable starting line-up vs Manchester United: Peter Gulacsi; Nordi Mukiele, Dayot Upamecano, Ibrahima Konate, Angelino; Marcel Sabitzer, Kevin Kampl, Emil Forsberg, Amadou Haidara; Yussuf Poulsen and Dani Olmo.

LEP vs MUN UEFA Champions League 2020-21, Manchester United probable starting line-up vs RB Leipzig: David de Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Alex Telles; Nemanja Matic, Donny van de Beek, Paul Pogba; Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood