LEP vs PSG Dream11 Team Prediction UEFA Champions League 2020-21, RB Leipzig vs Paris Saint-Germain – Playing XI, Football

With equal points to their credit in the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 campaign so far, Group H teams RB Leipzig and Paris Saint-Germain will face each other for their third outing in the tournament.

RB Leipzig have played two games so far in their UEFA Champions League 2020-21 journey, having dominated one while losing another. Their previous outing was marked against Borussia Monchengladbach in German Bundesliga, which they lost 0-1. Before this, the team lost group match against Manchester United by 0-5 scores.

Paris Saint-Germain had a similar fate, facing a heartbreaking defeat against Manchester United . However, they made up for the loss when they played next against Istanbul and won 2-0. Kylian Mbappe’s display of attacking efforts makes PSG hopeful of another victory.

The two sides have faced each other once in Champions League in last year's semi-final. The match was won by Paris Saint-Germain by 3 -0, paving way for their road to finals against Bayern Munich.

LEP vs PSG UEFA Champions League 2020-21 RB Leipzig vs Paris Saint-Germain: Team News, Injury Update

RB Leipzig will be without services of players Marcel Halstenberg, Fabrice Hartmann, Lucas Klostermann and Konrad Laimer. All of these are currently undergoing treatment for injuries. Paris Saint-Germain FC will feel the absence of Alexandre Letellier, who tested positive for coronavirus recently. Other exclusions are Mauro Icardi, Julian Draxler and Neymar, all injured for the match.

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 LEP vs PSG, RB Leipzig possible starting line-up vs Paris Saint-Germain: Gulasci; Henrichs, Orban, Upamecano, Angelino; Kampl, Sabitzer; Nkunku, Forsberg, Olmo; Poulsen

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 LEP vs PSG, Paris Saint-Germain possible starting line-up vs RB Leipzig: Navas; Florenzi, Diallo, Kimpembe, Kurzawa; Herrera, Marquinhos, Gueye; Sarabia, Kean, Di Maria