1-MIN READ

Leroy Sané Back In Training With Bayern Munich After Injury

FILE - In this Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 file photo, Bayern's Leroy Sane sits on the pitch during the UEFA Super Cup soccer match between Bayern Munich and Sevilla at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary. Sane is back in full training with the Bayern Munich team after recovering from his knee injury. He took part in sprint and game drills with the rest of the squad on Thursday, Oct. 22. (AP Photo/Laszlo Balogh, file)

MUNICH: Leroy San is back in full training with Bayern Munich after recovering from a knee injury, the club said Thursday.

San took part in sprint and game drills with the rest of the squad after watching from the stands as his teammates beat Atletico Madrid 4-0 in the Champions League on Wednesday. He could potentially make his comeback on Saturday against Eintracht Frankfurt.

San has missed five games for Bayern and three for the German national team since he damaged a capsule in his right knee joint last month.

San injured an anterior cruciate ligament in his the same knee last season while playing for Manchester City, causing him to miss almost the entire 2019-20 campaign.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


  • Tags:
  • First Published: October 22, 2020, 19:27 IST
