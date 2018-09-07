English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Leroy Sane Pulls Out of Germany Squad 'For Private Reasons'
Manchester City winger Leroy Sane withdrew from the Germany squad "for private reasons" on Friday following a meeting with coach Joachim Loew, the German FA (DFB) confirmed.
Leroy Sane. (Getty Images)
| Edited by: Suyash Upadhyaya
