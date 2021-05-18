Leslie Kai Greene Shows Off Incredible Agility in Pro-wrestling Training

Leslie Kai Greene, popularly known as Kai Greene, ‘The Predator’, is a world-renowned bodybuilder in the modern era of the sport. After winning several competitions and being placed highly in Mr. Olympia shows throughout his career, Greene has become widely recognised around the world for his incredible physique.

The Brooklyn-born bodybuilder over the years has evolved into an ever changing force and is always looking to explore new options. Besides delving into a few business ventures, the 45-year-old recently decided to test the waters in pro-wrestling training. He had collaborated with All Elite Wrestling (AEW) superstar Brian Cage.

Greene shared a video with his 6.5 million fans on his Instagram account that shows him dabble in some quick moves with Cage and the results are pretty interesting. The video clip shows him leapfrogging over Cage, who stands 6-feet-tall and weighs more than 270 pounds (122.47 kilograms), before picking him up and slamming him to the mat. The muscleman along the video, wrote that,” Stepping into the ring” with Brian Cage is an experience that neither he nor his spine will “ever forget”. He mentioned having “gained” a whole new level of respect for “amateurs to professionals” wrestlers.

Watch it here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kai Greene (@kaigreene)

Greene’s video post garnered close to 1.36 lakh likes and comments from netizens.

“It’s like you’ve been doing this forever!,” wrote one user.

Impressed by his moves another user commented they need to see him “in WWE!!!”

“The new WWE superstar!!” remarked another.

There was one person who gave the bodybuilder’s frog hop a “10/10”

Greene replying to one of the comments wrote that he was sore for “3 full days after this”

While bodybuilding is one of his major focuses, Kai Greene’s new interest in pro-wrestling training is certainly inspiring. According to clubindustry.com report, the bodybuilder was appointed as first global ambassador to The International Sports Sciences Association (ISSA) in January this year.

