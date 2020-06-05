'Let Me Break it Down for You': LeBron James Hits Back at Laura Ingraham for Defending Drew Brees

LeBron James took to social media to hit out at his critics, including journalists, who attacked him for voicing his opinion in the current climate of racial tension in the United States of America, especially in the backdrops of protests on George Floyd's death.

Controversy erupted when New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees’ made a controversial remark after narrating the story of his grandparent fighting in the World War 2 for USA and not disrespecting the American flag.

“I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country,” talking about Colin Kaepernick's much-debated 'taking a knee' when the national anthem was being played.

Quoting the a video, James said: "WOW MAN!! Is it still surprising at this point. Sure isn’t! You literally still don’t understand why Kap was kneeling on one knee?? Has absolute nothing to do with the disrespect of and our soldiers (men and women) who keep our land free. My father-in-law was one of those."

"Men who fought as well for this country. I asked him question about it and thank him all the time for his commitment. He never found Kap peaceful protest offensive because he and I both know what’s right is right and what’s wrong is wrong! God bless you," James added.

In a television debate on the issue on Fox News, Laura Ingraham said on the issue, "He’s allowed to have his views as to kneeling and what the flag means to him,” Ingraham said. "I mean, he’s a person. He has some worth, I would imagine. This is beyond football, though."

While drawing attention to the 'negative' messaging against Brees, she went onto add, "Keep the political commentary to yourself or someone once said 'shut up and dribble.'"



LeBron James reacted to this by retweeting a video of the segment, saying, "If you still haven't figured out why the protesting is going on. Why we’re acting as we are is because we are simply F-N tired of this treatment right here! Can we break it down for you any simpler than this right here???? And to my people don’t worry I won't stop until I see CHANGE!!! #ShutUpAndDribbleThisPowerfulBlackManComingFullSteam"

Brees has since gone onto apologise his statement, saying "I am sorry, and I will do better, and I will be a part of the solution. I am your ally."