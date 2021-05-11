LET vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s La Liga match between Levante vs Barcelona:Levante are set to host the Spanish giants Barcelona on Tuesday at the Ciutat de Valencia. Barca are still in contention for the La Liga title and they cannot afford to lose any point in tonight’s fixture.In their last match, Barcelona were held for a goalless draw by table-toppers Atletico Madrid on Saturday.Barca are currently placed at the third spot in La Liga table with 75 points and will look to go top of the table, when they next take on Levante.

On the other hand, Levante are currently placed at the 14th spot with 39 points from 35 games. In their previous encounter, Levante held Alves for a 2-2 draw on Saturday.

Both Barca and Levante have faced each other 26 times, with the former Spanish champions winning 21 games. Levante have won just three matches.While Levante have lost four out of their five last games in La Liga, Barcelona registered one loss, one draw and three wins in their last five fixtures.

Ahead of the match between LET vs BAR; here is everything you need to know:

LET vs BAR Live Streaming

The match between LET vs BAR can be live-streamed on Facebook in India.

LET vs BAR Match Details

The match will be played on Monday, May 12 at the Ciutat de València. The game will start at 01:30 am (IST).

LET vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Leo Messi

Vice-Captain: A Griezmann

Goalkeeper: Ter Stegen

Defenders: R Vezo, J Alba, G Pique, S Roberto

Midfielders: F D Jong, Mickaël Malsa, De Frutos, Morales

Strikers: L Messi, A Griezmann

LET vs BAR Probable XIs:

Levante predicted lineup: Cardenas; Miramon, Vezo, Rober, Clerc; De Frutos, Malsa, Bardhi, Morales; Gomez, Roger Marti

Barcelona predicted lineup: Ter Stegen; Araujo, Pique, Lenglet; Dest, Roberto, De Jong, Pedri, Alba; Griezmann, Messi

