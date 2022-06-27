Let's Do It! Tyson Fury Responds to Jake Paul ahead of Fight against His Brother Tommy

World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has agreed to splash $1 million after taking up YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul’s challenge. Jake Paul is set for a boxing match against Tyson Fury’s brother Tommy.

On Twitter, Jake Paul posted a video taking potshots at the Fury brothers. He criticised Tyson Fury for only putting down $100,000 on his brother to beat him and asked the heavyweight champion to raise the ante.

“So guys, Tyson Fury who made $40million last year is willing to bet just $100k on his brother, two million, three million, however much you want to bet, are you down? Make a deal,” the 25-year-old wrote on Twitter.

ALSO READ | The Fight is On! Tommy Fury Responds to Jake Paul’s Ultimatum

Tommy will meet Paul in a highly anticipated fight on August 6 at the Madison Square Garden. The fight was supposed to take place in December 2021. However, owing to a broken rib and a serious bacterial infection in his chest, Tommy was forced to withdraw.

Tyson Fury replied to Paul on Twitter with an American accent, taking the bait. He did, however, throw down the gauntlet by demanding to see the money since he did not think the 25-year-old had so much cash at his disposal.

The heavyweight Champion said in his Twitter video, “Hey Jakey boy. You want a bigger bet than $100,000? You want a bigger bet? You want $1 million? Let’s do it.”

“I want to see this million dollars in escrow because I don’t think you’ve got a million dollars. I’m not talking about crypto, I’m talking about real US green bags,” he added.

The former Love Island star is still in his early stages of professional boxing and will now face the similarly inexperienced YouTuber Jake after months of extreme trash talk from both sides. While Jake is still relatively new to professional boxing, he has already scored some impressive knockout victories against former UFC stars Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren.

The younger Fury also has a stellar record of eight victories from eight fights, four of which were by knockout. While the pressure is mounting on Tommy to win, he remains the favorite of the two amateur fighters. Tyson Fury threw down the gauntlet in his debut interview, telling his brother to knock out the YouTube phenomenon when he meets him in the ring.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.