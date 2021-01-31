Lets Fight! 50 Cent Calls Out Floyd Mayweather to a Celebrity Boxing Match

Rapper 50 Cent has singled out Floyd Mayweather when asked who he would face in a celebrity boxing match, even he accepted he is not sure if he will make the pro-boxers weight.

50 Cent, who's real name is Curtis Jackson, is 45 years old said he is will take on the former boxer, who is 43, if he were ever to step back into the ring.

As for Mayweather, the boxer last was part of an exhibition contest against Japanese kick-boxer Tenshin Nasukawa since he hung up his gloves in August 2017.

"I don't think I could make weight though," 50 Cent said in a recent interview.

"I'd fight Floyd (Mayweather) if I could get down there. Or he'd just have to let me not get down to 150. I tried I looked like a homeless person. I could make it down to probably, like 180," he added.

Mayweather will most-famously take on Logan Paul, who has a huge weight advantage.