Let's Get to Work, India - How to Build on India's Olympic Success and Take it Beyond

As we celebrate India’s best-ever performance in Olympics in Tokyo 2020, let’s not miss the import of what just happened in front of our very eyes, and let us not miss the woods for the trees. That sports and games offer the best chance of breakthrough successes for our youth. But here’s the catch-we all have a role to play and we don’t have time to waste!

The unprecedented performance of the Indian contingent at Tokyo 2020 has an important message for Indian youth— talent, dedication and sheer hard work are the way forward to overcome the obstacles of deprivation, lack of facilities, barriers of entitlements, politics and despotism in national life. Sports, especially, more than anything else, presents a reasonably level-playing field; Quality performances can propel one to stratospheric levels of success, recognition and financial security. The inspiring stories of India’s heroes Neeraj Chopra, Mary Kom, Rani Rampal and almost all the other Team India members bear testimony to this fact.

The purpose of this piece is to ensure that this historic message registers in the hearts of all Indians and reverberates, loud and clear, with the government, industry and business leaders, policy makers, administrators, Academics and teachers, media and especially with the rural and urban Youth. The message is that, regardless of difficulties, our Youth are ready to work hard to transform their lives. They are yearning for a chance to fight their way to the top. Given our moral, physical and financial support, our Youth are ready to take the world by storm and in the process transform India into a leading world power not only in sports but as a major world power befitting our stature as the second most populous country and the fifth largest economy in the world.

I am underscoring the need for a national effort —corporates, educational institutions, local, state and national governments, athletes, well-meaning individuals and primarily, young men and women, all working together to foster a positive, productive mass Sports Culture in the country . Sports and games develop habits of hard work, discipline, learning, sacrifices for achieving goals. Sports heroes attract young minds to try to emulate them and to dream big Dreams. Participation in sports will, effectively inculcate and develop a work ethic of dedication, perseverance and positivity among the youth. Not only will it create massive employment in sports and athletics, physical education teachers, coaches, sports infrastructure, sports science, fitness, health, physicality, it will become the foundation of a nation-building culture.

In this spirit, I advocate a 5-point manifesto for empowering Indian Youth through Sports and Games to lead a productive , dignified and successful life and also script noteworthy + sustainable success for India in the Olympics, and beyond in the comity of nations.

1. Investing in developing physically healthy, mentally strong, socially responsible and disciplined youth is by far the best investment for Nation building. The message from Olympics 2020 is that the time for investment in India’s future has come. Investing in its youth is not a luxury that we, as a poor country cannot afford; it is an option that we just cannot afford to ignore. Creating a mass culture of sports and games is a lifeline offering hope of lifting Indian youth from seemingly endless problems of unemployment, unrewarding farming, discontent and frustration from inadequate availability of jobs. This is our seize -the-day moment .

Creating a culture of Sports and Games in the youth, is the most rewarding route to empowerment for the youth of rural and urban India. Soccer, Boxing and Athletics have been seen as game changers, real opportunities for the under privileged in America, Africa, and the Caribbean much like IPL has been in India.

2. Whole-of-community approach: Promoting a countrywide sports culture is not as daunting a task, financially and organisationally, as it may seem, if we make it an approach spanning the community and not as a government-only mission. Multiple government agencies like Department o Youth Affairs &Sports, Nehru Yuvak Kendras, Navodaya and Kendriya Vidyalayas, State Govt. Schools, Sainik Schools, Municipal Schools to name a few are already in place to lead the way. Private support will come from corporates directly investing in sports and can be boosted further by enhancing CSR contribution eligibility by 1%. Massive funds are being provided for skill development. Some of these can be set aside for creating sports related livelihood generators. Massive individual and institutional support and a multitude of community channels will come forward in this effort. Govt. resources such as rural school chains like the Navodaya Vidyalayas, state govt. schools, District, state and regional level organisations can, of course, be resource Centres for building sports schools/ hostels/coaching centres in the long run. A detailed proposal is not called for nor attempted here.

3. Invest in the future of the athletes/sportsmen beyond the Olympics: Even if we successfully implement all of the above, it will be futile unless we are able to change the current mindset of young athletes and often, their families who are wary of sports ever being a lucrative career choice given the meagre earnings and bleak future prospects especially compared to the corporate sector and more traditional professions. This can only be addressed by securing the future of medal winning athletes by providing them respectable employment and linking winning medals to lifelong decent pensions with opportunities to give back to the sports (eg. Olympics mentorship programmes). The nation owes them respect and fulfilling lives.

4. Catch them young: To prepare a pool of young athletes in the age group 15-30 for Olympics 2032, we need to identify, select, financially support and train young people with potential, presently in the age group 5-19 years. Similarly for Olympics 2028, we need to select from the age groups 9-23 years and for Olympics 2024, from age 13- 27; these suggested ranges are only indicative. The advantages of an early start are of course well documented. Legendary American athletes Michael Phelps (28 Olympic medals) and Simone Biles (32 Olympic and world medals) started competing at 7 and 6 years respectively. Extensive digitisation has made Pan India surveys , identification of talent reasonably easy and reliable. TV shows like Indian Idol and others have already demonstrated that.

5. Focus on the ‘Eye of the bird’: We need to identify the sports and events for participation in each of upcoming Olympics. There were 33 sports and 46 disciplines with a total of 393 events in the Tokyo Olympics with around 1220 medals at stake. For Paris 2024 a reasonable target of 15 + medals should be set. We must identify at least 75 promising contestants for their respective sports soonest. Without going into the details, it can be reasonably surmised that India needs to be in contention for a medal in at least 75 events for 2024, 150 for 2028 and 250 events to clinch around 15, 30 and 50+ medals respectively. This focus is an important part of the effort to build and sustain a mass-sporting culture

6. Constitute a Selected Stream: The qualifying standards to participate in an Olympics event are known well in advance; usually the fifth place finisher of the previous Olympics. For the Paris 2024, we should screen existing athletes and promising ones from universities, Services, Railways etc to form the first cohort of the “Selected Stream" by March 2022 and start their intensive training. The Selected Stream (SS) would be sponsored for training and competition with full financial and technical support both in India and abroad, with the target of achieving at least Tokyo 2020 Bronze medal winning standards in each of the selected categories by March 2023. Those who do not achieve it may be taken out of the select stream (SS) and train normally. The SS contestants who achieve the Bronze medal standards will receive customised individual training till the games.

The recent outpouring of public support and emotion during Tokyo Olympics has amply demonstrated that as a nation we, Indians, already have a strong desire to make a much greater impact on global platforms. Let us collectively move forward in that direction with the ultimate coach Guru Dronacharya’s words guiding us—

“When you want to achieve something, you must focus on it. Close out all other distractions and concentrate only on your target".

(Anurag Bhatnagar is retired IAS officer and former Director, Navodaya Vidyalayas and Member Secretary, National Commission for Youth)

