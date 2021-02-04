Let's Support an Amicable Resolution: Saina Nehwal, Geeta Phogat, Babita Phogat, Manika Batra Call for Unity after Rihanna's Tweet

Indian sportspersons came out in support of the Government, saying that India must unite against divisive forces. Saina Nehwal, Geeta Phogat, Babita Phogat, Manika Batra among others took to social media to express concern on 'differences'.

"Farmers constitute an extremely important part of our country. And the efforts being undertaken to resolve their issues are evident. Let’s support an amicable resolution, rather than paying attention to anyone creating differences," Saina Nehwal tweeted.

"Country will resolve the issue. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat," Geeta Phogat tweeted.

"Beware if any foreign power dares to look at India with eyes," Babita Phogat tweeted.

"No propaganda can deter unity of our country! India stands united and together to achieve new heights," Mainka Batra tweeted.

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju also tweeted: "For 1000 of years India was defeated, occupied, looted & ruled by the invaders not because India was weak but there was always a Jaichand. We need to ask who’s behind this international propaganda to defame India."

Indian cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli also weighed in on the matter on social media.

Earlier on Wednesday, prominent international celebrities and activists joined American pop star Rihanna to extend support to the farmers' protests and garner international attention on the protracted stir but their remarks were slammed by India as "neither accurate nor responsible".

As the Ministry of External Affairs(MEA) in its strong response to remarks by Rihanna, Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg, former adult star Mia Khalifa, and other celebrities said facts must be ascertained before rushing to comment on the agitation, Bharatiya Kisan Union(BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait upped the ante indirectly warning the Modi government it could lose power if the stir for the repeal of the three new Agri laws continues.

In a statement, the MEA also said some "vested interest groups" are trying to enforce their agenda on the protests, and that a very small section of farmers in parts of the country have some reservations about the farm reforms which were passed by the Parliament after a full debate and discussion. Union Home Minister Amit Shah said "no propaganda" can deter India's unity or stop the country from attaining new heights as several of his ministerial colleagues.