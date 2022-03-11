Let's Talk About Sex: Argentine Paralympian Enrique Plantey Breaks Taboo

Athletes at Beijing’s Winter Paralympics are not just breaking down sports barriers on the slopes and ice — Argentinian skier Enrique Plantey is pushing for a bedroom revolution.

The 39-year-old and his non-disabled Spanish girlfriend Triana Serfaty have published a practical guidebook called “Sexistimos" — a nod to the Spanish term for “we exist" — about disability and sex.

They hope it sparks an open conversation on what is a difficult topic for many.

“People are afraid to talk openly about it," Plantey, who is a paraplegic, told AFP.

“The main problem is that many people with a disability think they can no longer have a sex life and give pleasure, and this is not the case," added Plantey, who came fourth in the giant slalom alpine skiing sitting category.

Some people living with disabilities experience anxiety about sex — such as whether a partner will find them attractive, pain issues, concerns about fertility and a lack of confidence.

For some there’s also worries about logistical issues such as getting from a wheelchair into a bed.

Society often considers people with physical or intellectual disabilities as “non-sexual" — many live in isolation and don’t have long-term romantic partners, according to Disabled World, an independent organisation that provides health resources.

