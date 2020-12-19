LEV vs BAY Dream11 Team Prediction Bundesliga 2020-21 Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

It will be the final matchday of 2020 in Bundesliga as Bayer Leverkusen lock horns against Bayern Munich at the Bay Arena. The hosts are currently top of the pile, albeit by a solitary point and this is the match where they would want to increase this gap.

Bayern Munich are a team in form as well as they are coming into this match after their win over Wolfsburg by 2-1 on Wednesday at the Allianz Arena. Striker Robert Lewandowski slammed home a brace and this augurs well for the side as they make this trip to the Bay Arena.

Bayer Leverkusen have a number of injury concerns to deal with and he will not be able to avail the services of Brazilian winger Paulinho, Exequiel Palacios and right-back Santiago Arias.

Bayern Munich too have to deal with the absence of young centre-back Tanguy Nianzou, and Spain international Javi Martinez. We expect a high-voltage encounter and Bayern Munich start as favourites.

LEV vs BAY Bundesliga, Dream11 Team for Bayer Leverkusen v Bayern Munich

LEV vs BAY Bundesliga, Dream11 Team for Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich Captain: Robert Lewandowski

LEV vs BAY Bundesliga, Dream11 Team for Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich Vice-Captain: Moussa Diaby

LEV vs BAY Bundesliga, Dream11 Team for Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich Goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer

LEV vs BAY Bundesliga, Dream11 Team for Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich Defenders: Mitchell Weiser, Jonathan Tah, Benjamin Pavard, Jerome Boateng

LEV vs BAY Bundesliga, Dream11 Team for Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich Midfielders: Julian Baumgartlinger, Nadiem Amiri, Kingsley Coman, Serge Gnabry

LEV vs BAY Bundesliga, Dream11 Team for Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich Strikers: Robert Lewandowski, Moussa Diaby

LEV vs BAY Bundesliga, Dream11 Bayer Leverkusen probable line-up vs Bayern Munich: Lukas Hradecky; Mitchell Weiser, Jonathan Tah, Edmond Tapsoba, Wendell; Julian Baumgartlinger, Nadiem Amiri, Florian Wirtz, Leon Bailey; Patrik Schick, Moussa Diaby

LEV vs BAY Bundesliga, Dream11 Bayern Munich probable line-up vs Bayer Leverkusen: Manuel Neuer; Benjamin Pavard, Jerome Boateng, David Alaba, Alphonso Davies; Marc Roca, Kingsley Coman, Serge Gnabry; Douglas Costa, Thomas Muller, Robert Lewandowski