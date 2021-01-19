LEV vs DOR Dream11 Team Prediction Bundesliga 2020-21 Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Bayer Leverkusen will lock horns with Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga on Tuesday. Both these sides are level on points and they are currently seated at the third and fourth place respectively in the table. The Bundesliga 2020-21 Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund will be played at the BayArena.

Bayern Munich has extended their gap at the top of the table to seven points ahead of these two teams and hence, both these clubs cannot afford any slipups is they want to keep their title chances alive.

Leverkusen continue to struggle with injury concerns. Karim Bellarabi, Mitchell Weiser, Sven Bender, Exequiel Palacios, Santiago Arias and Paulinho are all ruled out for this match. The side has enjoyed some strong performances this season, but they have hit a slump in the recent past.

Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, will not be able to avail the services of Belgium internationals Axel Witsel and Thorgan Hazard, left-back Marcel Schmelzer as well as defender Dan-Axel Zagadou. Midfielder Emre Can is also suspended and this complicates the matter for them.

The Bundesliga 2020-21 Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund will kick off at 1:30 am on Wednesday.

LEV vs DOR Bundesliga, Dream11 Bayer Leverkusen probable line-up vs Borussia Dortmund: Lukas Hradecky, Aleksandar Dragovic, Jonathan Tah, Edmond Tapsoba, Daley Sinkgraven, Nadiem Amiri, Julian Baumgartlinger, Kerem Demirbay, Moussa Diaby, Lucas Alario, Leon Bailey

LEV vs DOR Bundesliga, Dream11 Borussia Dortmund probable line-up vs Bayer Leverkusen: Roman Burki, Thomas Meunier, Mats Hummels, Manuel Akanji, Raphael Guerreiro, Thomas Delaney, Jude Bellingham, Marco Reus, Jadon Sancho, Erling Braut Haaland, Julian Brandt