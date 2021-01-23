Levante Held 2-2 At Home By Valladolid In Spain

VALENCIA, Spain: Levante needed Roger Mart’s late goal to salvage a 2-2 home draw with Valladolid in the Spanish league on Friday.

The match came alive when Levantes Dani Gmez scored in the 62nd minute from a pass by Jorge Frutos after the midfielder sped down the left and set up the forward.

Rubn Alcaraz made up for two misses in the first half when he helped rob the ball from Levantes Mickael Malsa and scored from outside the area to level in the 73rd.

scar Plano appeared to have given Valladolid the winning goal five minutes later after a pass by Pablo Hervas.

But Mart dribbled around his marker to open a tight shooting angle. He drove a shot that took a deflection off a defender before finding the net to seal the draw in the 83rd.

Levante moved into 10th place and Valladolid into 15th.

We generated the scoring chances to take the lead, and then let the three points slip away, Valladolid midfielder Alcaraz said. But I recognize the effort and attitude of the team.

