Leverkusen Stunned In Extra Time By 4th-tier Essen In Cup

BERLIN: Bayer Leverkusen was stunned in extra time by fourth-tier Rot-Weiss Essen and knocked out of the German Cup with a 2-1 loss on Tuesday.

Leverkusen, last years beaten finalist, struck the post four times while missing a host of chances before Leon Bailey finally broke the deadlock in the 105th minute. The Jamaican forward stayed cool and side-footed inside the far post.

However, Essen midfielder Ouzhan Kefkir equalized three minutes later and Simon Engelmann completed a remarkable turnaround when he netted the winner in the 117th.

Leverkusen complained that new signing Timothy Fosu-Mensah was fouled in the buildup, but hopes of a last-minute reprieve were thwarted when the goal was cleared by the video referee.

Holstein Kiel, which knocked out defending champion Bayern Munich in the previous round, defeated second-division rival Darmstadt 7-6 in a penalty shootout after their third-round game ended 1-1 with extra time.

Borussia Dortmund was playing Paderborn and Werder Bremen faced Greuther Frth later.

