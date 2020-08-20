Lewandowski 2 Goals Away from Ronaldo's Champions League Record: All Statistics from Lyon vs Bayern Munich

Robert Lewandowski had been on fire in Bundesliga all season and he has brought the same form over and over again to the UEFA Champions League as well. On Thursday, he scored in the 88th minute as Bayern Munich marched into the Champions League final with a 3-0 win over Olympique Lyonnais at the Estadio Jose Alvalade.

Bayern Munich, who came into the semi-final at the back of a sensational 8-2 win over FC Barcelona, worked like a machinery and showed utter professionalism in their victory over Lyon. Lyon came out hard at them to start the semi-final but they weathered the storm and once Serge Gnabry put them on the board, they did not look back.

Bayern's movement and pace was what ripped Barcelona apart and in the semi-final as well, once they had pegged Lyon back, they controlled the ball and the game and went for the kill. Gnabry put Bayern in the lead with an extraordinary solo goal and then poked in a second before half time as Bayern took a comfortable position.

Lyon kept trying to come back in the game but their finishing lacked the finesse and they paid the price for it. Bayern held their ground, kept the ball, passed it around and made inroads up front every now and then to put Lyon away. Lewandowski scored his 15th Champions League goal of the season to round of Bayern's win.

Here are all the statistics from the match:

-- Robert Lewandowski, at 15 goals, is just two goals away from Cristiano Ronaldo's single-season record that he achieved in the 2013-14 season. He is only the second player to score 15 or more goals in a single season.

-- Robert Lewandowski has scored in nine successive Champions League games and only Cristiano Ronaldo, with 11 to his name, is ahead of him.

👀 Robert Lewandowski needs 2 more goals to equal Cristiano Ronaldo's single-season competition record...#UCL pic.twitter.com/SiLxqMxUIE — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 19, 2020

-- Bayern Munich have recorded 10 straight Champions League, equalling the competition's record. They are also the first team to win their first 10 matches of a Champions League campaign.

-- Bayern Munich, with 40 goals this season, are only behind Real Madrid (41, 2013-14), Liverpool (41, 2013-14) and Barcelona (45 - 1999-00). They have the Barcelona record in sight.

-- Bayern Munich have made it to their 11th European Cup or Champions League final, equalling AC Milan record, and are behind only Real Madrid, who have made 16 finals.

-- Serge Gnabry is only the second German player to score two goals in a Champions League semi-final after Thomas Mueller, who did it in 2012-13 against Barcelona.

-- Serge Gnabry is one of the four players to have been directly involved in more than 10 Champions League goals this season. Robert Lewandowski (19), Erling Haaland (11) and Kylian Mbappe (10) are the others.

-- The Champions League final between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain is the fourth instance of a German-French European final and the German side has won on all the three previous occasions.