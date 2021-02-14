News18 Logo

Lewis Carries E. Kentucky Past Tennessee St. 93-73
1-MIN READ

Lewis Carries E. Kentucky Past Tennessee St. 93-73

NASHVILLE, Tenn.: Curt Lewis recorded 12 points and 11 rebounds to lead Eastern Kentucky to a 93-73 win over Tennessee State on Saturday.

Wendell Green Jr. had 17 points and seven rebounds for Eastern Kentucky (16-5, 10-4 Ohio Valley Conference). Cheikh Faye added 15 points and Tre King 14.

Shakem Johnson had 16 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for the Tigers (3-16, 2-14), whose losing streak reached six games. Mark Freeman added 14 points, nine assists and eight rebounds and Ravel Moody scored 13.

    Loading...