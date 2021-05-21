Lewis Hamilton Blasts Formula One, Says it Has Become a ‘Billionaire Boys’ Club'

Lewis Hamilton believes Formula One has become a “billionaire boys’ club” and there is “no way” he would have made it in the sport if he were starting out his career now. Hamilton’s words just camebefore him heading into this weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix as the most decorated driver in F1 history. The seven-time world champion is embarking on an unprecedented eighth world title, with his tally of 98 victories and 100 polesbetter than anyone else.

However, speaking to Spanish publication AS , the 36-year-old said he would not have made it big in the sport in today’s world. Hamilton famously grew up on a council estate in Stevenage. His father, Anthonytook on four jobs to put him through karting ranks. He got his big break at the age of 13 when McLaren signed him to their driver development programme, turning him into the most prepared newcomer in the sport’s history.

“We live in a time where this sport has become a billionaire boys’ club," Hamilton said. “If I go back to where I started, growing up in a normal working class family, there’s no way that I could be here. No way,” he added.

Hamilton, who has built his way up, is right. F1 has long been littered with rich benefactors and currently three drivers on the circuit -Lance Stroll, Nikita Mazepin and Nicholas Latifi — all have billionaire fathers. There are many more from privileged backgrounds such as Max Verstappen and Mick Schumacher, as both theirfathers competed in F1, while Lando Norris’s fatheris one of the richest men in Britain.

Over the past few years, Hamilton has become an increasingly vocal campaigner for diversity. The World Champion had said at the start of the season that thebiggest priority of his career was not adding his championship tally, but to fight and engage for greater diversity in the sport.

Meanwhile, Hamilton finished third in second practice on F1’s return to Monte Carlo on Thursday. He was beaten by the Ferrari duo of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, but he finished ahead of his favourite rival Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

