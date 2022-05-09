Lewis Hamilton Clicks Picture With David Beckham, Tom Brady and Michael Jordan at Miami Grand Prix

The Miami Grand Prix was a star-studded affair with several A-Listers travelling to Florida over the weekend. Rather than just another race, the Miami Grand Prix can be described as a heady cocktail of celebrity, sunshine, and American glitz.

Michelle Obama was seen at the Mercedes garage on Saturday. The former First Lady was pictured sharing a hug with Lewis Hamilton.

In less than 24 hours since Michelle Obama’s pictures went viral, the Miami Grand Prix witnessed four of the best athletes on the planet in one frame. On race day, Lewis Hamilton was snapped alongside NFL legend Tom Brady, NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan, and former England football captain David Beckham.

The legendary picture was tweeted by Tom Brady and it broke the Internet instantly.

David Beckham was the main attraction on Sunday as the A-Listers of the sporting world fell over themselves to have their picture taken with him. The Brit looked as dapper as ever in a stylish white blazer. Beckham also visited the Red Bull garage, where he met Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez, Christian Horner and his wife Geri, a former Spice Girl.

Lewis Hamilton also lived up to the race’s billing, as he arrived at the race in his typically flamboyant fashion. Hamilton was pictured making his way to the paddock in a pink outfit.

While Hamilton’s fashion was spot on, the same can’t be said about his driving.

Hamilton couldn’t manage a podium finish and struggled at the newly-built temporary circuit around the Hard Rock Stadium. The seven-time world champion finished sixth at the first Miami Grand Prix as Max Verstappen pipped Charles Leclerc to win the race.

It is worth mentioning that the Brit has struggled in his Mercedes car so far this season as he currently languishes at the seventh position in the drivers’ standings.

The glamorous Miami GP will go a long way in shaking off the petrolhead image of Formula One. U.S. will host another F1 race in October at the renowned Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

