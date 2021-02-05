Lewis Hamilton Close to New Mercedes Deal with a Special Max Verstappen Clause: Report

Seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton, whose contract expired at the end of December, but a new deal is supposedly close, with a special Max Verstappen clause.

The 36-year-old Briton has reportedly signed a 1-year deal, with the option of extension by another, which will him earn 40 million euros per year, along with the use of two advertising spaces on his helmet and overalls.

According to reports, the deal was 'stuck' due to Hamilton's right to veto who his teammate will be and will be able to say no to the idea of signing Max Verstappen if Mercedes desired.

Hamilton though has been busy training as usual in the United States and he along with Finland's Valtteri Bottas have won the past seven drivers' and constructors' championships.

NEW MERCEDES CAR

Mercedes will unveil their 2021 Formula One car in a digital launch on March 2, the reigning world champions announced earlier in the week. The 2021 car, similar to last year's but with some aerodynamic upgrades, will be designated officially as the Mercedes-AMG F1 W12 E Performance.

The team said E Performance was a new label to be used on all forthcoming Mercedes-AMG hybrid cars.

McLaren and Alfa Romeo are the only other teams to announce launch dates so far, with online presentations - reflecting safety precautions due to the COVID-19 pandemic - on Feb. 15 and 22 respectively.

The season starts in Bahrain on March 28, with teams testing at the Sakhir circuit from March 12-14.

(With inputs from Reuters)