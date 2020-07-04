Lewis Hamilton Finishes on Top in Final Practice at Austrian GP, Valtteri Bottas Helps Mercedes Get One-Two

Lewis Hamilton and his Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas continued their total dominance with another one-two to top the times in Saturday's third and final free practice at the belated season-opening Austrian Grand Prix.

It was the third consecutive session in which the newly-repainted 'black arrows' had topped the times together and came after Red Bull's formal protest of the team's innovative new dual-axis steering (DAS) system had been rejected.

Six-time champion Hamilton clocked a best lap in one minute and 4.130 seconds to outpace Bottas by 0.147 seconds, leaving third-placed Max Verstappen a further 0.2 seconds adrift in his Red Bull.

Sergio Perez was an impressive fourth in Racing Point's 'pink Mercedes', a car that is tipped to be best of the rest behind the leading teams this year, this time ahead of Charles Leclerc in the leading Ferrari.

ALSO READ | Lewis Hamilton Unveils New Helmet in Support of 'Black Lives Matter' Movement

Alex Albon was sixth in the second Red Bull ahead of four-time champion Sebastian Vettel, in his final season with Ferrari, Lance Stroll in the second Racing Point, Pierre Gasly of AlphaTauri and Lando Norris of McLaren.

The session was run in warm and dry conditions at the Red Bull Ring in the Styrian Alps with only one major incident interrupting the action when Canadian Rookie Nicholas Latifi crashed at Turn One in his Williams after 25 minutes. He was unhurt.