English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 » Formula One
2-min read
Lewis Hamilton on Pole for Final Race of F1 Season
The pole was a record-extending 83rd of the Briton's career and 11th of the season, as well as the fifth year in succession that Mercedes have swept the front row at the floodlit Yas Marina circuit.
Image: Twitter/@LewisHamilton
Five-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton led a Mercedes front-row lockout with a blistering pole position at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Saturday.
The pole was a record-extending 83rd of the Briton's career and 11th of the season, as well as the fifth year in succession that Mercedes have swept the front row at the floodlit Yas Marina circuit.
Hamilton's pole lap of one minute 34.794 seconds was also a track record.
Finnish team mate Valtteri Bottas secured his front-row slot, last year's race winner being 0.162 seconds off the pace, with the Ferraris of Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen filling the second row.
"It's quite an emotional qualifying session for me because it's the last time I'm going to be qualifying in this car," said Hamilton after stepping out of the Mercedes to kiss it and then wave to the crowd.
"The emotional roller-coaster that I've gone through with this car, I'm probably the closest to this car that I've ever been with any car. So I'm emotionally attached," added the 33-year-old.
"It's not always been easy, it's been a struggle with her but it's been a real privilege to work with her this year and I'm just so grateful to the team, to everyone, for putting it together."
Saturday was a last chance for Red Bull's Max Verstappen to become the youngest ever driver on pole but the 21-year-old ended up sixth on the grid and behind Australian team mate Daniel Ricciardo.
Romain Grosjean qualified seventh for Haas with Charles Leclerc eighth in his last race for Sauber before taking Raikkonen's place at Ferrari.
French youngster Esteban Ocon, who will drop back to a reserve role at Mercedes next season, put his Force India ninth on the grid and ahead of Renault's Nico Hulkenberg in 10th.
With nothing at stake for the top teams, and no orders holding anyone back, Sunday's race promises to be a full-on fight for victory.
"Today was so much fun," said Hamilton, who took the provisional pole with his first flying lap in the final phase of qualifying.
"To go out there and be able to just express yourself and push the car the way you want, there's no better feeling."
Bottas, without a win this season while Hamilton has taken 10 victories, had hoped to take the top slot for the second year in a row but recognised his team mate had once again pulled a stunning lap out of the bag.
"P2 (second) wasn't what I was expecting... but a one-two for the final race is good," he said. "He was performing well, it was tough to beat his time. He did a better job in the lap," said the Finn.
Vettel, a five times winner this year, said he was confident for the race. "Looking forward to tomorrow, get in the car for the last time this year and challenge these guys, give it everything we have."
McLaren's Fernando Alonso, the two-times world champion who is walking away from Formula One after Sunday, completed a season of out-qualifying his Formula E-bound Belgian team mate Stoffel Vandoorne in every race.
The Spaniard, with a special helmet design and tribute livery on his car, will start in 15th place.
"First priority is to finish the race, see the chequered flag, execute the race good enough to feel proud on the last one," said Alonso. "If we can be in the points that will be a dream."
The pole was a record-extending 83rd of the Briton's career and 11th of the season, as well as the fifth year in succession that Mercedes have swept the front row at the floodlit Yas Marina circuit.
Hamilton's pole lap of one minute 34.794 seconds was also a track record.
Finnish team mate Valtteri Bottas secured his front-row slot, last year's race winner being 0.162 seconds off the pace, with the Ferraris of Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen filling the second row.
"It's quite an emotional qualifying session for me because it's the last time I'm going to be qualifying in this car," said Hamilton after stepping out of the Mercedes to kiss it and then wave to the crowd.
"The emotional roller-coaster that I've gone through with this car, I'm probably the closest to this car that I've ever been with any car. So I'm emotionally attached," added the 33-year-old.
"It's not always been easy, it's been a struggle with her but it's been a real privilege to work with her this year and I'm just so grateful to the team, to everyone, for putting it together."
Saturday was a last chance for Red Bull's Max Verstappen to become the youngest ever driver on pole but the 21-year-old ended up sixth on the grid and behind Australian team mate Daniel Ricciardo.
Romain Grosjean qualified seventh for Haas with Charles Leclerc eighth in his last race for Sauber before taking Raikkonen's place at Ferrari.
French youngster Esteban Ocon, who will drop back to a reserve role at Mercedes next season, put his Force India ninth on the grid and ahead of Renault's Nico Hulkenberg in 10th.
With nothing at stake for the top teams, and no orders holding anyone back, Sunday's race promises to be a full-on fight for victory.
"Today was so much fun," said Hamilton, who took the provisional pole with his first flying lap in the final phase of qualifying.
"To go out there and be able to just express yourself and push the car the way you want, there's no better feeling."
Bottas, without a win this season while Hamilton has taken 10 victories, had hoped to take the top slot for the second year in a row but recognised his team mate had once again pulled a stunning lap out of the bag.
"P2 (second) wasn't what I was expecting... but a one-two for the final race is good," he said. "He was performing well, it was tough to beat his time. He did a better job in the lap," said the Finn.
Vettel, a five times winner this year, said he was confident for the race. "Looking forward to tomorrow, get in the car for the last time this year and challenge these guys, give it everything we have."
McLaren's Fernando Alonso, the two-times world champion who is walking away from Formula One after Sunday, completed a season of out-qualifying his Formula E-bound Belgian team mate Stoffel Vandoorne in every race.
The Spaniard, with a special helmet design and tribute livery on his car, will start in 15th place.
"First priority is to finish the race, see the chequered flag, execute the race good enough to feel proud on the last one," said Alonso. "If we can be in the points that will be a dream."
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
EXCLUSIVE | India Deserved Series Win but Windies Competed Well in Final T20I: Brian Lara
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
WATCH | Important Shikhar Dhawan Got in Form Before Australia Tour, Says Rohit Sharma
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
WATCH | Team Used Resources to the Best of Ability: Brathwaite
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
WATCH: India Not Too Reliant on Bumrah and Kuldeep, Says Ashish Nehra
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
EXCLUSIVE | India Deserved Series Win but Windies Competed Well in Final T20I: Brian Lara
Monday 12 November , 2018 WATCH | Important Shikhar Dhawan Got in Form Before Australia Tour, Says Rohit Sharma
Monday 12 November , 2018 WATCH | Team Used Resources to the Best of Ability: Brathwaite
Monday 12 November , 2018 WATCH: India Not Too Reliant on Bumrah and Kuldeep, Says Ashish Nehra
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Miffed CoA Asks for Mithali's Fitness Logs, Seeks Answers on Selection Meeting Leak
- This is How Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Plan to Make Their Wedding a Grand Affair
- Remember me as a Fighter, Says Departing Fernando Alonso
- Grandma Spends Third Thanksgiving With Stranger She Accidentally Invited to Dinner
- Top 5 Motorcycles to Buy in India Under Rs 2 Lakh – Jawa, Royal Enfield, Bajaj and More