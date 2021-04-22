Lewis Hamilton 'Praying for the Beautiful People of India' Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Formule One champion Lewis Hamilton kept India and its people in his prayers on Thursday as the country’s coronavirus crisis only got deeper. India on Thursday recorded 3,14,835 new Covid-19 cases, the highest one day spike seen ever in the pandemic. The death toll in the last 24 hours stood at 2,104. India is dealing with severe lack of oxygen supplies while dealing with a deadly hit of the second wave of coronavirus. The total number of cases stand at 1,59,30,965, recoveries at 1,34,54,880 and the total death toll at 1,84,657.

Hamilton took to Instagram on Thursday saying he had Indian people in his prayers. “Praying for the beautiful people of India this morning. I know this pandemic is hitting many places around the world. Please stay safe out there," he wrote.

Amid a severe oxygen crisis in Delhi, Kejriwal said in a press conference on Thursday, “In our increased quota, Oxygen is scheduled to come from Odisha too. So it will take some time for Oxygen to reach Delhi. We are making an effort to see if we can bring Oxygen from there by air route: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal."

The Centre on Wednesday raised Delhi’s oxygen quota as the national capital faced a severe crisis amid the raging Covid-19 pandemic. The centre has increased the supply of medical oxygen to Delhi - from 378 metric tonnes per day to 480 as the Delhi High Court pulled up the Centre over the crisis.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra announced new restrictions from Thursday night 8 pm to 7 am on May 1. Only those in essential services will be allowed to travel on public transport, all government offices will work at 15% capacity and limited the attendance in marriages to 25 persons. Passengers travelling by private buses will have to quarantine themselves at home for 14 days after they reach their destination. Bus operators will have to stamp the passengers’ hands to indicate they are supposed to stay at home for 14 days. Karnataka too will have new restrictions implemented from today. India reported 2,95,041 fresh cases, 2023 new deaths, 1.26 lakh rise in active cases, 1.67 lakh new recoveries.

As second wave of coronavirus takes India by storm, international scientists are trying to decode the Covid variant B.1.617 that appears more infectious in India. A theory suggests the variant first emerged in Maharashtra’s Amravati and caused a massive surge in nearby districts in February, a Times of India report said. The ‘Indian virus’ is said to be different from UK, Africa or Brazil variant. Maharashtra’s Vidarbha is now the focus point of international media and researchers. Nagpur has also come on the map of study of the Indian variant.

On the F1 front, Hamilton finished second in the second race of the year at Imola with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen winning the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. Hamilton was in pole position when the race started but Verstappen overtook him early on and then held his nerve to win the race.

