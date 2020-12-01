Formula One: World Champion Lewis Hamilton to Miss Sakhir Grand Prix After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Mercedes Formula One driver and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton will miss this weekend's Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain, after testing positive for coronavirus .

BREAKING: Lewis Hamilton will miss this weekend's Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain after a positive test for Covid-19 pic.twitter.com/c0XCfyDmWZ — Formula 1 (@F1) December 1, 2020

The FIA confirmed in a statement that the world champion is now in isolation and his contacts had been traced. The statement read, " The FIA, Formula 1 and Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team can today confirm that during mandatory pre-race PCR testing for the Sakhir Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton has tested positive for COVID-19 .

"In accordance with COVID-19 protocols and public health authority guidelines in Bahrain he is now isolating. All contacts have been declared. The procedures set out by the FIA and Formula 1 will ensure no wider impact on this weekend’s event."

Hamilton became the third F1 driver to test positive for the virus this season, following Racing Point's Sergio Perez at Silverstone and Lance Stroll in Germany.

Mercedes are expected to name Hamilton's replacement in due course.

Mercedes said that it "regrets to announce that Lewis Hamilton has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be unable to take part in this weekend's Sakhir GP.

"Lewis was tested three times last week and returned a negative result each time, the last of which was on Sunday afternoon at the Bahrain International Circuit as part of the standard race weekend testing programme.

"However, he woke up on Monday morning with mild symptoms and was informed at the same time that a contact prior to arrival in Bahrain had subsequently tested positive. Lewis, therefore, took a further test and returned a positive result. This has since been confirmed by a retest.

"Lewis is now isolating in accordance with COVID-19 protocols and public health authority guidelines in Bahrain. Apart from mild symptoms, he is otherwise fit and well, and the entire team sends him its very best wishes for a swift recovery.

"We will announce our replacement driver plans for this weekend in due course."

The Briton needs a negative test before being allowed to return to the paddock, and therefore remains a doubt for the final race of the season in Abu Dhabi.

World champion Lewis Hamilton won Sunday's Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix in a race that was overshadowed by a horrific crash for Romain Grosjean.