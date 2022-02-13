Lewis Hamilton 'Totally Focused' on the 2022 Campaign, Says F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali

Seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton is absolutely committed to fighting for an eighth title in 2022, F1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali confirmed on Sunday.

Domenicali said that the Mercedes driver’s silence spoke volumes over his desire to win what would be a record eighth title. This season of course boasts brand-new F1 cars — a huge challenge for all 20 drivers on the grid — with 23 Grands Prix on the calendar.

“From what I see in the picture he has posted, he seems to be totally focused on this year’s challenge that, sporting-wise, will be very interesting. We are all looking forward to seeing how the new cars behave and sure this will be as exciting as the last one," he said.

Since that photo, Hamilton has started posting more regularly, with a series of images showing what he’s been up to over the last few weeks — and is well into his pre-season regime.

The 37-year-old lost out on what would have been a record eighth championship when he was passed by rival Max Verstappen on the last lap of the final race of the season in Abu Dhabi.

Aside from a short post-race interview, Hamilton hasn’t addressed the 2021 season finale. He is set to partner with new teammate George Russell in the W13 challenger, which is set to be launched on February 18

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Special: Live-updating IPL 2022 auction tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates here.