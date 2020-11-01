News18 Logo

Lewis Hamilton Wins Emilia Romagna GP, Mercedes Claim Record 7th Straight F1 Constructors' Title

Lewis Hamilton (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Formula One: Lewis Hamilton won the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Imola and Valtteri Bottas finished second as Mercedes won a record-breaking seventh consecutive constructors' title

Lewis Hamilton won the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix in Imola on Sunday to secure Mercedes a record-breaking seventh consecutive constructors' title.

Hamilton's teammate and pole-sitter Valtteri Bottas finished second with Daniel Ricciardo third for Renault.

"What an incredible achievement for all of you. I am so proud of everybody and I am so grateful to be a part of it," Hamilton said on the team radio.

"Couldn't have done it without you," came back the reply from the jubilant Mercedes garage.

Hamilton's 93rd career success extended his lead over Bottas in the championship to 85 points with four races remaining.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff, celebrating his 47th birthday, said the landmark title was "something to be proud of".

And he suggested that "as long as we stay motivated and energised we can push each other more".

Formula One takes a break next weekend before returning for the Turkish Grand Prix on November 15 where Hamilton could wrap up a record-equalling seventh drivers' crown.


