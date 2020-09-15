Lewis Leads Mariners Past Athletics In Doubleheader Opener

SAN DIEGO: Dinelson Lamet outpitched Clayton Kershaw, and rookie Jorge Oa hit a go-ahead double in a five-run seventh inning to lead the San Diego Padres to their eighth straight win, 7-2 against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday night in the opener of a series between the NLs top teams.

The Padres cut the Dodgers lead in the NL West to 1 games. Trent Grisham added some spice to the rivalry when he hit a tying home run off Kershaw in the sixth and said something to the Dodgers dugout as he headed for home. The Padres have won 12 of 14.

Lamet (3-1) got the victory thanks to a seventh-inning outburst that chased Kershaw (5-2). Lamet matched his season high with 11 strikeouts while holding the Dodgers to one run and three hits.

WHITE SOX 3, TWINS 1

CHICAGO: Adam Engel delivered a tiebreaking pinch-hit single in the eighth inning, and the White Sox increased their lead in the AL Central.

Chicago opened its pivotal four-game set against Minnesota with its ninth win in 10 games. The White Sox (31-16) moved two games ahead of the second-place Twins (30-19).

Twins reliever Taylor Rogers (1-3) walked Yon Moncada and Luis Robert with no outs in the eighth. Engel then made it 2-1 with a single to center. After Nick Madrigal lined out, Tim Anderson added an RBI double off the fence in left.

Alex Colom (2-0) got four outs for the win.

Minnesota went 2 for 16 with runners in scoring position and left 15 runners on base. It had won three in a row.

MARINERS 6, ATHLETICS 5, GAME 1

ATHLETICS 9, MARINERS 0, GAME 2

SEATTLE: Mike Minor tossed a two-hitter, Jake Lamb doubled and homered in his first game after signing with Oakland, and the Athletics earned a doubleheader split.

Seattle erased a 5-0 deficit in its Game 1 win, scoring twice in the sixth inning with two outs to stay on the heels of Houston in the AL West. Seattle is 1 games behind the Astros for second.

The games were played with a haze of smoke hovering above the field at T-Mobile Park, even with the retractable roof of the stadium closed. Wildfires on the West Coast have suffocated much of the Pacific Northwest with unhealthy air conditions that brought into question whether the games would even be played.

Minor (1-5) picked up his first victory of the season in his third start since being acquired by the As from Texas. Jimmy Yacabonis (0-1) was charged with the loss.

Kyle Lewis had a big day for Seattle. The rookie outfielder hit a two-run homer and reached on a bases-loaded walk that scored the winning run in the opener. He also robbed Ramon Laureano of a grand slam with a spectacular catch in the first inning of the second game.

Despite giving up a season-high five earned runs, Marco Gonzales (6-2) earned the victory in the opener. Yoshihisa Hirano pitched the seventh inning for his second save.

Marcus Semien had four RBIs for division-leading Oakland in Game 1. Joakim Soria (2-2) got the loss.

MARLINS 6, PHILLIES 2

MIAMI: Pablo Lopez pitched seven innings of one-run ball with some help from right fielder Matt Joyce, and Miami won Game 7 of its marathon series against Philadelphia.

The series, the majors longest in the regular season in 53 years, included three makeup games and two doubleheaders. The Marlins won five of the seven games, including the final three, to move into second place in the NL East, 1 1/2 games ahead of Philadelphia.

Lopez (4-4) allowed three hits and retired his final 13 batters. He was helped by two over-the-shoulder basket catches on the warning track by a retreating Joyce, who robbed Scott Kingery and Jean Segura.

Kingery and Andrew McCutchen homered for Philadelphia. Vince Velasquez (0-1) allowed four runs in 3 2/3 innings.

REDS 3, PIRATES 1, GAME 1

REDS 9, PIRATES 4, GAME 2

CINCINNATI: Mike Moustakas hit a big three-run homer in the fifth inning, and the Reds finished a doubleheader sweep.

Moustakas drove in Shogo Akiyama and Eugenio Surez with a two-out shot to center off Nik Turley (0-2). Pittsburgh had just taken a 4-3 lead on rookie KeBryan Hayes two-run shot with two out in the top half of the inning.

Brian Goodwin and Joey Votto also connected for Cincinnati, which won a third straight game for the first time since Aug. 28. Sal Romano (1-0) got the victory, retiring Gregory Polanco with the bases loaded for the final out of the fifth.

In the opener, rookie Tyler Stephenson hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the seventh inning. Votto also went deep, and Raisel Iglesias (3-3) got two outs for the win.

Colin Moran homered for Pittsburgh in Game 1, and Sam Howard (2-2) got the loss.

BREWERS 2, CARDINALS 1, 8 INNINGS, GAME 1

MILWAUKEE: Keston Hiura drove in Avisail Garcia with a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning, giving Milwaukee the win in the opening game of a doubleheader.

The Cardinals broke a scoreless tie in the top of the eighth when Tommy Edmans two-out single off Freddy Peralta (2-1) brought home Tyler ONeill. But the Brewers got to Ryan Helsley (1-1) in the bottom of the inning.

Ryan Braun doubled home the tying run, and Hiura made it 2-1 with his fly ball to left off Austin Gomber.

Milwaukees rally in the eighth snapped the Brewers string of 21 consecutive scoreless innings. They were no-hit by Cubs right-hander Alec Mills on Sunday.

ORIOLES 14, BRAVES 1

BALTIMORE: DJ Stewart hit the first of three Baltimore homers in a nine-run third inning, and the Orioles stopped a five-game losing streak.

After winning three of four in Washington to extend their NL East lead to a season-high 3 1/2 games, the Braves were handed their most lopsided defeat of the year, enabling second-place Miami to shave a game off the margin.

A solo home run by Freddie Freeman was the extent of Atlantas offense over seven innings against Jorge Lpez (2-0), who entered with a 6.38 ERA.

Recalled from Atlantas alternate site to make his fifth start of the season, Touki Toussaint (0-2) permitted five earned runs in 2 2/3 innings.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports