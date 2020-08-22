Lewis, Margevicius Lead Mariners Past Rangers 7-4

SEATTLE: Rookie Kyle Lewis hit a solo home run, former waiver wire pickup Nick Margevicius matched his career high with seven strikeouts and the Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 7-4 on Friday night.

Lewis sixth homer in the second inning put the Mariners up 5-0 after Seattle batted around in the first against Kolby Allard (0-2). Lewis also displayed patience at the plate, scoring two of his three runs following walks.

Margevicius (1-1), acquired by the Mariners in January after he was cut by the Padres, earned his first win for Seattle after entering the starting rotation due to injury. He struck out two batters in each of the first three innings and faced one over the minimum through four.

The Rangers chased him after 5 1/3 innings and cut the lead to 6-4 on Scott Heinemans fifth-inning two-run double, Danny Santanas sixth-inning solo homer and a sacrifice fly from Rougned Odor.

The Rangers committed three errors, the most costly coming in the four-run first. Nick Solaks bobble of Sam Haggertys double in the left-field corner allowed Haggerty to reach third. He then scored on Allard’s wild pitch.

Lewis and the Mariners also picked up a run in the seventh on Odors throwing error from second base.

TRAINERS ROOM

Rangers: Manager Chris Woodward said OF/DH Shin-Soo Choo will likely be out of the lineup for a few games with mainly a calf issue. Hes got some other issues hed been playing through. I wont name them, but hes just kind of banged up for a bit. Woodward hopes the time off will allow Choo to play consistently over the teams last 30 games.

Mariners: 1B Dylan Moore was a late scratch with a sore wrist he injured on a swing in Thursdays game against the Dodgers. The injury is not believed to be serious. Seattle activated RHP Yoshihisa Hirano (illness) from the injured list. Manager Scott Servais said he is looking for a soft spot to let the former Arizona pitcher make his Mariners debut six weeks after going on the injured list. Seattle also placed LHP Taylor Guilbeau on the injured list with a left shoulder strain and promoted LHP Aaron Fletcher from the alternate training site.

UP NEXT

Rangers: RHP Jordan Lyles (1-2, 7.52) takes the mound having give up nine of his 18 runs this season in the second inning.

Mariners: Rookie LHP Justus Sheffield (1-2, 4.12) returns to the mound after giving up just two runs in his last 12 innings with 11 strikeouts over that span.

