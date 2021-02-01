News18 Logo

Lewis Scores 15 To Lead James Madison Past Drexel 73-64
Lewis Scores 15 To Lead James Madison Past Drexel 73-64

HARRISONBURG, Va.: Matt Lewis scored 15 points with six assists and five steals as James Madison defeated Drexel 73-64 on Sunday.

Vado Morse had 15 points for James Madison (9-5, 4-1 Colonial Athletic Association), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Terell Strickland added 11 points, including a big corner 3 after getting a stop on Drexel’s Camren Wynter, pushing the Dukes lead to 67-64.

Julien Wooden had 11 points and seven rebounds for James Madison.

Wynter scored 29 points with six rebounds for the Dragons (7-6, 2-4). He was 10 of 21 shooting with five turnovers. Zach Walton added 15 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


  • First Published:
