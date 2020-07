LFL vs FS Dream11 Team Prediction CBA League 2019-20, Liaoning Flying Leopards vs Fujian Sturgeons - Playing V, Basketball

Liaoning Flying Leopards (LFL) will play host to Fujian Sturgeons (ZL) in the upcoming scheduled fixture in the CBA League 2019-20 on Friday, July 17. The CBA League 2019-20 Liaoning Flying Leopards vs Fujian Sturgeons will commence from 5:05 PM in Taiwan. In the last outing, Flying Leopards continued their winning run with a 125-118 scoreline win over Northeast Tigers whereas Fujian Sturgeons lost the match to Golden Bulls 136-107. The CBA League 2019-20 Liaoning Flying Leopards vs Fujian Sturgeons will commence at 5:30 pm.

As per the league standings, Leopards are 6th and Sturgeons are 12th.

CBA League 2019-20 Liaoning Flying Leopards vs Fujian Sturgeons: LFL vs FS Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

CBA League LFL vs FS, Liaoning Flying Leopards vs Fujian Sturgeons Dream11 Point Guard: Zhao Jiwei

CBA League LFL vs FS, Liaoning Flying Leopards vs Fujian Sturgeons Dream11 Shooting Guard: Ailun Guo

CBA League LFL vs FS, Liaoning Flying Leopards vs Fujian Sturgeons Dream11 Small Forward: Minchen Chong

CBA League LFL vs FS, Liaoning Flying Leopards vs Fujian Sturgeons Dream11 Power Forward: Tian-ju He

CBA League LFL vs FS, Liaoning Flying Leopards vs Fujian Sturgeons Dream11 Centre: Qiao Wenhan

CBA League LFL vs FS, Liaoning Flying possible starting lineup vs Fujian Sturgeons: Zhao Jiwei, Ailun Guo, Minchen Chong, Tian-ju He, Dejun Han

CBA League LFL vs FS, Fujian Sturgeons possible starting lineup vs Liaoning Flying: Joe Young, Li Bairun, Jingjia He, Wei Lu, Qiao Wenhan