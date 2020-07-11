LFL vs SH Dream11 Team Prediction CBA League, Liaoning Flying Leopards vs Shandong Heroes - Playing V, Basketball

Placed in the top ten of the CBA League table, team Liaoning Flying Leopards and Shandong Heroes will go head-to-head against each other in the upcoming Chinese Basketball League 2019-20 outing on Saturday. The CBA League 2019-20 LFL vs SH fixing is scheduled to take place at 5.30pm IST on Saturday, July 11. The Liaoning Flying Leopards vs Shandong Heroes CBA League fixture will take place at the China Stadium.

Team Liaoning Flying Leopards are placed on the seventh standing in the CBA League table, with 4,135 points scored in 38 matches. The team secured another victory in their last outing against Dragons this week by 114-91.

Shandong Heroes, on the other hand, are just two standings behind at the 9th position. The team have scored 4,000 points in 39 matches. The Golden Stars lost their last outing against the Lions yesterday by 84-100.

Chinese Basketball League Liaoning Flying Leopards vs Shandong Heroes: LFL vs SH Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

CBA League LFL vs SH, Liaoning Flying Leopards vs Shandong Heroes Dream11 Point Guard: Qinpeng Zhang

CBA League LFL vs SH, Liaoning Flying Leopards vs Shandong Heroes Dream11 Shooting Guard: Ailun Guo

CBA League LFL vs SH, Liaoning Flying Leopards vs Shandong Heroes Dream11 Small Forward: Jingyu Li

CBA League LFL vs SH, Liaoning Flying Leopards vs Shandong Heroes Dream11 Power Forward: Tian-ju He

CBA League LFL vs SH, Liaoning Flying Leopards vs Shandong Heroes Dream11 Centre: Dejun Han

CBA League LFL vs SH, Liaoning Flying Leopards possible starting lineup vs Shandong Heroes: Tian-ju He, Minchen Chong, Dejun Han, Zhao Jiwei, Ailun Guo

CBA League LFL vs SH, Shandong Heroes possible starting lineup vs Liaoning Flying Leopards: Chen Peidong, Jingyu Li, Cheng Jia, Qinpeng Zhang, Ruheng Wang