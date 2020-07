LFL vs ZL Dream11 Team Prediction CBA League 2019-20, Liaoning Flying Leopards vs Zhejiang Lions Best - Playing V, Basketball

In the upcoming Chinese Basketball League 2019-20 fixture, Liaoning Flying Leopards will lock horns with Zhejiang Lions. The CBA League 2019-20 Liaoning Flying Leopards vs Zhejiang Lions will be played in Taiwan on July 2. In the last outing, Liaoning Flying Leopards defeated Monkey with a 120-107 scoreline. Whereas, Zhejiang Lions managed to keep a clean sheet with a 100-88 win over Eagles. Right now, Lions are 3rd with 3,789 points from 36 matches. On the other side, the host team Leopards are in the 5th slot.

The kick off time for CBA League 2019-20, Liaoning Flying Leopards vs Zhejiang Lions is 5:05 PM.

Chinese Basketball League Liaoning Flying Leopards vs Zhejiang Lions Dream11: LFL vs ZL Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

CBA League LFL vs ZL, Liaoning Flying Leopards vs Zhejiang Lions Dream11 Point Guard: Z Jiwei, S Gao

CBA League LFL vs ZL, Liaoning Flying Leopards vs Zhejiang Lions Dream11 Shooting Guard: A Guo

CBA League LFL vs ZL, Liaoning Flying Leopards vs Zhejiang Lions Dream11 Small Forward: J Li

CBA League LFL vs ZL, Liaoning Flying Leopards vs Zhejiang Lions Dream11 Power Forward: T He, R Su

CBA League LFL vs ZL, Liaoning Flying Leopards vs Zhejiang Lions Dream11 Centre: L Yan Yu, J Hu

CBA League LFL vs ZL, Liaoning Flying Leopards possible starting lineup vs Zhejiang Lions: Z Jiwei, S Gao, A Guo, T He, L Yan Yu

CBA League LFL vs ZL, Zhejiang Lions possible starting lineup vs Liaoning Flying Leopards: J Li, R Su, J Hu, Z Liu, O Mayo