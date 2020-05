LGT vs SAL Dream 11 Team Prediction Korean Baseball League, LG Twins vs Samsung Lions – Baseball Fantasy Prediction Tips

LG Twins are currently in third position in the league with eight wins and five losses in 13 games and will be eager to get back to winning ways after a loss in the previous game. On the other hand, Samsung Lions are languishing at the bottom, placed ninth, after 14 games, enduring nine losses and claiming just five wins. The upside for them is they won their last game.

The Korean Baseball League is the first major sports tournament to be organized in it’s entirely amid the Coronavirus Pandemic. It is the highest level of Baseball played in Korea among ten teams; Kiwoom Heroes. LG Twins, Doosan Bears, SK Wyverns, KT Wiz, NC Dinos, Lotte Giants, Kia Tigers and Hanwha Eagles

Korean Baseball League 2020 LG Twins vs Samsung Lions: Dream11 Fantasy predictions

K Hyun-soo, Kim Dong-yeop, Park Chan-do, Choi Seon-ho, Dixon Machado (CAPTAIN), Kim Jae-hyun, Han Dong-hui, Jung Bo-geu, Y Kang-nam (VICE CAPTAIN)

Korean Baseball League 2020 LG Twins vs Samsung Lions: Team prediction

Samsung Lions starting 9: Kim Heon-gon, Kim Dong-yeop, Park Chan-do, Choi Seon-ho, Lee Sung-gyu, Kim Sang-su, Kim Jae-hyun, Hong Jung-woo, Kang Min-ho

LG Twins starting 9: K Hyun-Soo Sr, L Chun-Woong, P Yong-Taik, Lee Dae-Ho, An Chi-Hong, K Min-Sung, Dixon Machado, Han Dong Hui, Jung Bo-Geu, Y Kang-nam

Korean Baseball League 2020 LG Twins vs Samsung Lions: Squad details

Samsung Lions: Choi Seon-ho, Kim Heon-gon, Kim Dong-yeop, Koo Ja-wook, Lee Sung-gon, Park Chan-do, Park Hae-min, Park Seung-gyu, Choi Young-jin, Kim Sang-su, Kim Jae-hyun, Kim Ji-chan, Lee Won-seok, Lee Sung-gyu, Lee Hak-ju, Park Gye-beom, Tyler Saladino, Yang Woo-hyun, Kim Sung-pyo, Baek Jung-hyun, David Buchanan, Choi Ji-gwang, Choi Chae-heung, Hong Jung-woo, Im Hyun-joon, Jang Pil-joon, Jang Ji-hoon, Kim Dae-woo, Kim Shi-hyun, Kwon Oh-jun, Lee Seung-hyun, Ben Lively, Noh Sung-ho, Won Tae-in, Woo Kyu-min, Yoon Sung-hwan, Kang Min-ho, Kim Eung-min, Kim Min-soo Sr, Kim Do-hwan.

LG Twins: Lee Dae-Ho, Dan Straily, Dixon Machado, Kim Won-jung, An Chi-hong, Adrian Sampson, Jung Bo-geun, Jeon Jun-woo, Seo Jun-won, Jung Hoon, Min Byung-hun, Son Ah-seop, Park Se-woong, Ji Sung-joon, Yoon Sung-bin, Han Dong Hui, Go Seung Min, Kim Dae-woo, Jang Won-sam, Song Seung-jun, R Ramos, Koo Seung-min, Na Jong-Deok, Shin Bon-ki, Ko Hyo Jun, Choo Jae-hyun, Park Jin-hyung, Na Kyung Min, Kim Jun-Tae, Oh Hyoun-taek, Park Shi-young, Lee Byung Kyu, Bae Sung-keun, Heo Il, Choi Ha-neul, Choi Young-hwan, Kang Lo-han, Oh Yoon-Seok, Jung Tae-seung, Kim Geon-guk, Kim Dae Ryuk, Kim Jae Yu, Shin Yong-su, Jin Myung-ho, Lee In Bok, Kang Dong-ho, Cha Jae-yong, Choi Min Jae, Lee Seung-heon, Kim Min-soo, Kim Dong-han.