Liam Plunkett: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 3
Liam Plunkett is an English bowler and is part of the England cricket team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 34 years old.
File photo of Liam Plunkett (ECB)
Liam Plunkett, whose full name is Liam Edward Plunkett, is an English cricketer. He was born on April 6, 1985 at Middleborough, Yorkshire. He is 34 years of age. He is a primarily a bowler and is a right-handed batsman and his bowling style is right-arm fast.
He has played for the following cricket teams: England, Delhi Daredevils, Dolphins, Durham, Durham 2nd XI, Durham Cricket Board, England Lions, England Under-19s, Melbourne Stars, Sylhet Sixers, Yorkshire.
Liam Plunkett has played in 83 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 593 runs at an average of 19.76. His highest score is 10. He has scored no centuries and no half-centuries.
As a bowler, he has claimed 126 wickets at an average of 29.96. His bowling economy rate is 5.89. He has 1 five-wicket hauls. His best bowling figure is 5/52.
Plunkett made his ODI debut against Pakistan at Lahore on December 10, 2006 and the last ODI he played was against South Africa at The Oval on May 30, 2019.
This Liam Plunkett: South African cricketer profile is updated as of 9.30 AM, June 3, 2019.
