Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Sports
1-min read

Lightning Injures Fans, Halts Play at PGA Tour Championship

Four fans were injured after two lightning strikes hit trees at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, PGA Tour said in a statement.

AFP

Updated:August 25, 2019, 2:08 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Lightning Injures Fans, Halts Play at PGA Tour Championship
Fans are assisted by medical personnel after a lightning strike during the third round of the Tour Championship (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...

Los Angeles: At least six fans were injured after lightning struck trees at the PGA Tour Championship on Saturday, forcing suspension third-round play at the season finale.

A statement from the PGA Tour said four fans were injured after two lightning strikes hit trees near the 16th tee at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, showering debris over nearby fans.

Paramedics treated the four spectators while two other injured fans also received treatment before being hospitalised.

"Our latest report is that their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening," the PGA Tour said in a statement.

Dramatic slow-motion footage of the incident screened by NBC television showed a lightning bolt hitting a large tree near the fans before bursting into flames.

The lightning strikes hit the course shortly after players had been removed for safety reasons as storms rolled into the area.

Third round play will resume on Sunday at 8 am local time (1200 GMT).

"The safety of our fans, players and partners is of the utmost importance," the PGA Tour said.

When play was halted, Justin Thomas led the leaderboard on 12 under with only five holes of the third round completed.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy was a shot off the pace on 11 under after going through the first five holes at one over par.

Brooks Koepka was alongside McIlroy on 11 under after also finding the early going tough, recording bogeys on the first and third holes to be two over through five.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram