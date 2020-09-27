Lightning Miss Out On Another OT Clincher, Head To Game 6

EDMONTON, Alberta: The Tampa Bay Lightning missed a chance for another overtime-clinching series victory, the kind they have enjoyed this entire postseason.

They didn’t get a power-play goal, either, so the Stanley Cup Final is going at least one more game.

I thought we played a good enough game to win. I thought in overtime, we really tilted the ice, forward Ondrej Palat said. ‘We had a lot of possession, a lot of chances, we just didnt score on it.

After scoring six power-play goals in Games 2-4 against the Dallas Stars to get on the verge of their second Stanley Cup title, the Lightning had only one such chance early in a 3-2, double-overtime loss in Game 5 on Saturday night.

The Lightning ended each of their three Eastern Conference playoff series with an overtime victory: Game 6 of the conference final against the New York Islanders, Game 5 of the second round against Boston and a Game 5 epic against Columbus in the opening round.

Tampa Bay was thinking about lifting the Stanley Cup the trophy was in the building for the first potential clinching game after Mikhail Sergachev scored 3:38 into the third period for a 2-1 lead.

We were close, like 10 minutes away. The jobs not finished, Sergachev said of the building emotions after his go-ahead goal.

But Joe Pavelski tied the game with 6:45 left in regulation with his 61st career playoff goal, breaking a tie with Joe Mullen for the most for an American-born player. Corey Perry scored the game-winner 9:23 into the second overtime, his second goal of the game.

I thought we kept it cool. Down early and then obviously thats a big goal by Sergi, defenseman Victor Hedman said. Its close, but we know its 60 minutes.

Or more.

We played well enough to win that game. It was a team that was back against the wall, and a team trying to close out the series. It was good, we had our chances, Lightning coach Jon Cooper. Like I said, I thought we played well enough to win the game, Im sure theyre saying the same thing. Thats what happens in double-overtime games.

Game 6 is Monday night.

Weve been in this situation before. Were a resilient group. We know how to respond to adversity, Hedman said. We were up 3-1, now its 3-2, so just got to go out and get the next one. Thats our focus.”

This was Tampa Bay’s fourth multiple-OT game this postseason. The Lightning needed five extra periods to win Game 1 against Columbus. Their OT clincher against the Islanders came after they had lost in double overtime in Game 5, like they just did against the Stars.

Weve felt this feeling before, Cooper said. We have felt this sting and then weve rebounded.

