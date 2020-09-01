Lightning Reach East Finals For 4th Time In 6 Years

Blake Coleman, Barclay Goodrow, Zach Bogosian.

Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper calls them guys who have a little bit of dirt under their fingernails. And that tough trio of late-season acquisitions is part of the reason the Lightning are back in the Eastern Conference finals of the Stanley Cup playoffs for the fourth time in six years.

NHL veterans Pat Maroon and Kevin Shattenkirk were brought in, too, to help transform the leagues highest-scoring team into a resilient bunch that realizes playing stingy defense is more important than lighting up the scoreboard in the postseason.

Often times its not how many you score, but its what you keep out of the net, Cooper said Monday night after Victor Hedman’s goal with just under six minutes remaining on the clock in the second overtime gave the Lightning a 3-2 victory and ended their second-round playoff series against the Boston Bruins in five games.

Hedman, reigning league MVP Nikita Kucherov, Vezina Trophy finalist Andrei Vasilevskiy and forwards Ondrej Palat, Brayden Point, Tyler Johnson, Alex Killorn and Yanni Gourde are highly skilled players on a talent-laden roster.

Maroon, Shattenkirk, Coleman, Goodrow and Bogosian have made the Lightning much tougher to play against than a year ago, when they won the Presidents Trophy only to be swept by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the first round of the playoffs.

Anybody whos been part of playoffs (knows) the game is a grind. You need those type of guys who can do that, and we found them, Cooper added. Its clearly really helped us.

Vasilevskiy, who won the Vezina Trophy as the NHL’s top goalie in 2019 and is a finalist again this year, stopped 147 of 157 shots against the Bruins, who had the leagues best record during the regular season.

Offensively, the team has gotten timely scoring up and down the roster, including from Palat, who has five goals in the past four games.

Theres no doubt weve gotten contributions from everybody, said defenseman Ryan McDonagh, who returned to the lineup Wednesday night after missing three games due to injury.

Were a hungry team, Hedman added.

And, Maroon said, one that has grown since last years first-round exit.

Honestly, I just think its committing themselves to playing the right way every single night, said Maroon, who helped the St. Louis Blues win the Stanley Cup last season.

From talking to players from the past years, they didnt recognize that if you play the right way and do the little things that make yourself as a team and individual have success, good results are going to happen, Maroon added. Were all committed, playing smart with the puck.

Also Watch Allahabad High Court Drops NSA Charges Against Dr Kafeel Khan, Orders Immediate Release

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports