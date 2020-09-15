Ligue 1 Montpellier vs Lyon Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, Prediction, Team News

Montpellier and Lyon will be playing against each other on Wednesday, September 16, at the Stade de la Mosson. The Ligue 1 match will be held in an empty stadium due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. This has been done in order to ensure the maximum security of both people and players.

The Montpellier vs Lyon outing in the ongoing Ligue 1 will commence from 12:30 AM.

In terms of points table, Montpellier is at number 13. The team have played two matches, out of which they have won and lost one match each. Lyon, on the other hand, are placed at number 10. The team has not lost a single match in the two matches that it has played

Ligue 1 Montpellier vs Lyon: Team news

Montpellier will welcome Florent Mollet back to the side after his suspension. Joachim Andersen, Marcelo and Jason Denayer have been lined up in the Lyon’s defence after Marcal's exit.

MOT vs LYN Ligue 1, Montpellier playing 11 against Lyon: Gerónimo Rulli, Hilton, Daniel Congré, Damien Le Tallec, Joris Chotard, Florent Mollet, Jordan Ferri, Ambroise Oyongo, Arnaud Souquet, Andy Delort, Gaëtan Laborde

MOT vs LYN Ligue 1, Lyon playing 11 against Montpellier: Anthony Lopes, Marcelo, Jason Denayer, Joachim Andersen, Houssem Aouar, Lucas Tousart, Bruno Guimarães, Maxwel Cornet, Léo Dubois, Karl Toko Ekambi, Moussa Dembélé

Where to watch Ligue 1 Montpellier vs Lyon match live in India (TV channels)?

Montpellier will face Lyon at Stade de la Mosson on Wednesday, September 16 at 12:30 AM. Ligue 1 Montpellier vs Lyon will not be aired on television in India.

How and where to watch the online Ligue 1 Montpellier vs Lyon match live streaming?

Ligue 1 Montpellier vs Lyon live stream will not be available in India.