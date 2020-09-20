Ligue 1 Nice vs Paris Saint-Germain Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, Prediction, Team News

PSG have been the kings of France for several years now, winning the league comfortably most of the time. The Paris-based club even reached the Champions league final this time but their league campaign began on a bitter note with two losses out of the three matches played so far. Paris Saint-Germain will be travelling to Nice for their next Ligue 1 game on September 20 at the Allianz Riviera. The Nice vs PSG game will begin at 4.30 pm IST.

Nice, in this season of Ligue 1, are place at the seventh spot with six points, while PSG are positioned at the 15th place with three points. Both the teams have played three games each and out of that, Nice have registered wins in two, while PSG have won only one.

In their last game against Montpellier, Nice failed to emerge victorious. They got outperformed by 1-3. On the other hand, PSG, in their previous fixture, got the better of Metz by 1-0.

Ligue 1 Nice vs PSG: Team news

Kasper Dolberg, Alexis Claude-Maurice and Stanley Nsoki of Nice have reportedly contracted COVID-19, so they will not be seen in action. In the absence of Dolberg, Amine Gouiri is expected to get a chance. Danilo and Robson Bambu will not be the part of the team due to injuries. Wylan Cyprien has also not been included.

PSG’s Neymar and Leandro Paredes will not be playing because of two-match suspensions for their involvement in the scuffle in the tie against Marseille. Layvin Kurzawa will not be seen playing due to a six-match ban. Abdou Diallo and Juan Bernat will also not be playing the upcoming game against Nice.

Nice vs PSG Ligue 1, Nice playing 11 against Paris Saint-Germain: Benitez; Atal, Dante, Pelmard, Kamara; Schneiderlin, Melou, Thuram; Ndoye, Gouiri, Lopes

Nice vs PSG Ligue 1, Paris Saint-Germain playing 11 against Nice: Navas; Florenzi, Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Bakker; Gueye, Verratti, Draxler; Sarabia, Mbappe, Di Maria

Where to watch Ligue 1 Nice vs Paris Saint-Germain match live in India (TV channels)?

Nice will face PSG at Allianz Riviera on Sunday, September 20 at 4.30 pm. Ligue 1 Nice vs Paris Saint-Germain will not be aired on television in India.

How and where to watch the online Ligue 1 Nice vs Paris Saint-Germain match live streaming?

Ligue 1 Nice vs Paris Saint-Germain live stream will not be available in India.