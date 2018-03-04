English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Assembly Election LIVE Results
Assembly Election LIVE Results
- WON
RATAN LAL NATHBJP (Mohanpur)
- WON
SUDIP ROY BARMANBJP (Agartala)
- LOST
GOPAL CHANDRA ROYCONG (Banamalipur)
- LOST
MANIK DEYCPI(M) (Majlishpur)
- LOST
BAHARUL MAJUMDERBJP (Boxanagar)
- WON
MANIK SARKARCPI(M) (Dhanpur)
- LOST
BIRAJIT SINHACONG (Kailashahar)
- WON
AL HEKBJP (Pynthorumkhrah)
- WON
AMPAREEN LYNGDOHCONG (East Shillong)
- LOST
PAUL LYNGDOHUDP (West Shillong)
- LOST
ARDENT BASAIAWMOITHSPDP (Nongkrem)
- WON
DONKUPAR ROYUDP (Shella)
- WON
MUKUL SANGMACONG (Songsak)
- WON
JAMES SANGMANPP (Dadenggre)
- WON
AGATHA SANGMANPP (South Tura)
- WON
ZENITH SANGMACONG (Rangsakona)
- WON
MUKUL SANGMACONG (Ampati)
- WON
DIKKANCHI D SHIRACONG (Mahendraganj)
- WON
TR ZELIANGNPF (Peren)
- WON
NEIPHIU RIONDPP (Northern angami-ii)
- LOST
KEWEKHAPE THERIECONG (Pfutsero)
- LOST
KL CHISHIBJP (Atoizu)
- WON
YANTHUNGO PATTONBJP (Tyui)
Like Father, Like Son: Timothy Weah Makes Paris Saint Germain Debut
Timothy Weah, the son of former Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan star, and current Liberian president, George Weah made his professional debut in the French club's 2-0 win over Troyes on Saturday.
Weah in action against Paraguay. (Twitter/FIFA)
Timothy Weah, the son of former Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan star, and current Liberian president, George Weah made his professional debut in the French club's 2-0 win over Troyes on Saturday.
The US youth international, who only turned 18 last week, replaced Giovani Lo Celso for the final quarter hour after being named to the first-team squad for the first time.
"My name pushes me a little bit more because my father did very good things here. I want to do the same thing," said Weah, who nearly scored a debut goal in stoppage time.
"Everything is going to be fine, soon I will start to score goals!"
Born in New York City, the teenager signed a professional deal with PSG last summer but has spent much of his time with the club's reserve team in the fourth division.
"He's a very young player but he works very hard. He played 15 minutes and had a good chance to score. He deserves it. It's the first time, he needs to keep on working," PSG coach Unai Emery said.
George Weah spent three successful and prolific seasons at PSG between 1992 and 1995, and remains the only African footballer to the win the Ballon d'Or award, in 1995.
Also Watch
The US youth international, who only turned 18 last week, replaced Giovani Lo Celso for the final quarter hour after being named to the first-team squad for the first time.
"My name pushes me a little bit more because my father did very good things here. I want to do the same thing," said Weah, who nearly scored a debut goal in stoppage time.
"Everything is going to be fine, soon I will start to score goals!"
A tremendous achievement! 🇺🇸 18-year-old @TimWeah comes on for his professional debut with PSG.pic.twitter.com/nqMuKmJZiI— U.S. Soccer YNT (@ussoccer_ynt) March 3, 2018
Born in New York City, the teenager signed a professional deal with PSG last summer but has spent much of his time with the club's reserve team in the fourth division.
"He's a very young player but he works very hard. He played 15 minutes and had a good chance to score. He deserves it. It's the first time, he needs to keep on working," PSG coach Unai Emery said.
George Weah spent three successful and prolific seasons at PSG between 1992 and 1995, and remains the only African footballer to the win the Ballon d'Or award, in 1995.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
- Sridevi Death : Meet the Man Who Helped Send Back Sridevi's Body to India
- Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ First Look at MWC 2018
- Watch Now: Exclusive Interview With Jimmy Shergill, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda #NotSoSerious
- LG V30S ThinQ First Look Video at MWC 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ISL: FC Goa Ride Coro Brace Against Jamshedpur, Clinch Final Top 4 Berth
- Indian Cricket Team Leaves for Nidahas Trophy, First Game on Tuesday
- Oscars 2018: A Big Task Lies Ahead of Awards Host Jimmy Kimmel
- Calum MacLeod Leads Scotland to Win Against Afghanistan
- Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar's Faceoff in 2.0 New Still Will Leave You Excited for the Film