Like Parents Like Kids: Serena Williams, Novak Djokovic Coach Their Children, See Videos

The 23-time Slam queen Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic are arguably the two greatest tennis players in the Open Era. The duo shares 42 Grand Slam trophies between themselves and now it looks like their kids are also gearing up to follow their footsteps. On Thursday, Djokovic gave us a sneak peek into his son Stefan’s capabilities as a tennis player by posting a video of himself playing with his son at the Mallorca Championships.

The short clip was widely shared on social media and it raked up 79k views on the microblogging site with many praising the six-year-old. While the father-son duo looked dazzling as ever in the video, what caught the attention of the netizen was Stefan’s Rafael Nadal-like follow-through on his forehand with many in the comment section pointing out that the son of the Serbian star is a fan of his Spanish rival.

Djokovic recently lifted his 19th Grand Slam title at the Court Philippe-Chatrier by defeating Greece’s number one Stefanos Tsitsipas at the final of the French Open 2021. The world number 1 will be next seen in action during the Mallorca Championships 2021 as part of his build-up for the third Grand Slam of the year Wimbledon. Djokovic was handed a wild card entry by Nadal’s uncle Toni Nadal, who is also the director of the tournament.

The former World number in WTA rankings Serena also posted several videos, in which the American ace could be seen training her daughter - Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. In the short clip, the 39-year-old could be heard instructing her daughter to focus on the forehand.

Serena was last seen in action at Rolland Garros 2021. She was knocked out of the event by Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina in the fourth round.

Williams will return to tennis with Wimbledon and will continue her bid to lift the record-equaling 24th grand slam singles title of her career.

