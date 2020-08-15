SPORTS

Lillard wins Bubble MVP, Williams picked as top coach

Portlands Damian Lillard has been unanimously selected as the top player of the NBAs seeding games at Walt Disney World, after averaging a leaguebest 37.6 points in the eight games.

Phoenixs Monty Williams, who led the Suns to a perfect 8-0 record in the bubble, was chosen as the top coach of the seeding-game schedule.

Joining Lillard on the first team for games played at Disney between July 30 and Fridays end of the seeding-game season was Phoenix’s Devin Booker, Indiana’s T.J. Warren, Dallas’ Luka Doncic and Houston’s James Harden.

Booker was second in the Bubble MVP race, with Warren third.

Second-team selections were Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Los Angeles Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard, Brooklyn’s Caris LeVert, Denver’s Michael Porter Jr. and Dallas’ Kristaps Porzingis.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

  First Published: August 15, 2020, 11:45 PM IST
