Ligue 1: Lille Fail to Join PSG on Top with 1-1 Draw Against 10-man Lyon

Lille-Lyon (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Lille drew 1-1 with 10-man Olympique Lyonnais and missed the chance to join PSG on top of the Ligue 1 table.

Lille missed out on an opportunity to move level on points with leaders Paris St Germain when they were held to a 1-1 home draw by 10-man Olympique Lyonnais on Sunday. Jonathan Bamba’s opener was cancelled out by a Mehmet Zeki Celik own goal before the break and Lille failed to make the most of Marcelo’s exclusion in the 50th.

They stay second on 19 points, two behind PSG who beat Nantes 3-0 away on Saturday, while Lyon remain sixth on 14 points.

Monaco moved up four spots to eighth, on 14 points, after a double by German striker Kevin Volland earned them a 4-0 home win against Girondins de Bordeaux earlier on Sunday.


