Lille Go Top As PSG Suffer First Defeat Under Pochettino
Paris St Germain suffered their first defeat under new coach Mauricio Pochettino, losing 32 at lowly Lorient in added time as Lille moved top of the Ligue 1 standings with a 10 home victory against Dijon on Sunday.
- Reuters
- Last Updated: January 31, 2021, 23:48 IST
Two penalties from Neymar put French champions PSG 2-1 ahead after Laurent Abergel’s opener.
The hosts equalised with 10 minutes remaining through Yoane Wissa and wrapped it up in stoppage time courtesy of a Terem Moffi goal.
Playing a couple of hours later, Lille grabbed the opportunity to go top when Yusuf Yazici’s first-half goal put them on 48 points from 22 games.
Olympique Lyonnais, who beat Girondins de Bordeaux 2-1 on Friday, are second on 46 points with third-placed PSG a further point adrift.